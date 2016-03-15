Chiropractor in Miami, FL Gives Patients Headache Relief Through Chiropractic Care

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --Headaches are one of the most common nervous system disorders among men and women, in our nation and around the world. With more than 300 identified causes, the frequency of headaches has become an epidemic. For patients seeking a natural, long-term solution, Dr. Moyal in Miami, FL assists to relieve headache pain with non-invasive, chiropractic care.



For some, headaches are very frequent and debilitating, making typical daily tasks difficult. Whether headaches are frequent, durational, or sporadic, Dr. William Moyal works with each individual's needs to determine the cause of his or her headache. The most common are cervicogenic (which is associated with the neck), muscle tension and spasms of the upper back, post-traumatic (whiplash), drug-induced (analgesic reliance), migraines, and cluster. Each of these most common headaches requires a specific treatment. Dr. Moyal consults with patients to develop a treatment plan, as well as prevention and long-term care.



Relying on analgesics to relieve headache pain does not relieve patients of the cause; it only masks the symptom, which will prolong the problem or cause a more severe condition. Chiropractic management along with massage therapy has been proven to relieve headache pain by adjusting the muscles and bones of the neck and spine. Through this correction, some patients experience immediate pain relief.



Moyal Chiropractic offers a full range of chiropractic care, which includes spinal decompression, rehabilitation, sports injury therapy, stretch and flexibility training, and more. As part of Dr. Moyal's care, he may recommend routine appointments, which may range from once a month to just once each year. Routine checks assist in maintaining wellness and can help to prevent minor complications from becoming irreversible situations.



About Dr. William Moyal

Dr. William Moyal has helped more than 5,000 patients achieve better health with more than 30 years of experience in chiropractic medicine. He has helped patients in the Miami Beach area as well as professional athletes worldwide and has become known as, "the secret of Miami Beach."



For more information about Dr. William Moyal and his services as an expert chiropractor, please visit www.drmoyal.com.