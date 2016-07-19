Chiropractor in New Jersey Provides Comprehensive Non-Surgical Spinal Rehabilitation

Newton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2016 --Newton Pain Relief is saving patients in Newton, NJ from temporary pain relief and expensive laser spinal surgery by offering comprehensive spinal rehabilitation that provides lasting results. By implementing all aspects in the field of chiropractic medicine, Dr. Walaszczyk and his staff determine and correct the connection between the body and the brain. They are able to reduce complications within the nervous system and provide patients with much longer-lasting results than traditional medicine, such as addictive pain killers or costly laser surgeries that either mask the symptom or have minimal effect on reducing pain.



Chiropractic treatments at Newton Pain Relief include chiropractic adjustments and instrument techniques. Traditional hands-on, zero-force, and non-force methods meet the needs of all patients who desire varying levels of pressure. Manually manipulating the spine through the hands-on approach has been in practice for centuries, and with the advent of new technology, manipulation can be performed more direct. Patients experience immediate results and better health overall with comprehensive spinal rehabilitation.



In addition to manual manipulation, Dr. Walaszczyk's use of therapeutic modalities, electric stimulation, ultrasound, decompression methods and exercise regimens provide a comprehensive plan for patients to correct spinal complications. At the office, Dr. Walaszczyk and his staff use X-ray to determine the underlying reasons for the patient's cause of pain, or tingling in some cases. By examining the X-ray, they can design a specific treatment plan that factors in neurological, orthopedic, and chiropractic aspects. To achieve long-lasting results, adherence to the plan is essential.



Comprehensive spinal rehabilitation is crucial because the nervous system controls and coordinates all the functions in the body. Neurotransmitters and receptors will not function properly if there is any kind of interference with the signals. Essentially, this means that a part of the body will not be working properly if there is subluxation, for example. Subluxation can cause either no message to be sent or the wrong message to be sent and as a result, pain, weakness, tingling, or twitching may occur. The team at Newton Pain Relief can locate, reduce, and/or correct this occurrence through complete spinal rehabilitation.



About Dr. Thomas Walaszczyk

Dr. Walaszczyk graduated from the New York Chiropractic College in 1989. He graduated with honors and with a membership to the Phi Chi Omega Scholastic Honors Society. With nearly 30 years of chiropractic experience, Dr. Walaszczyk has extensive knowledge in his field. He is a member of the Association of New Jersey Chiropractors, is board certified, and is also available for public lectures as well as for consulting on the prevention of injuries in the workplace.



