Chiropractor in Rogers, AR Teaches Corrective Exercises to Decrease Pain in Patients at Home

Rogers, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2016 --At Unruh Chiropractic and Wellness Center in Rogers, AR, Dr. John Unruh teaches his patients how to perform exercises that help strengthen and reverse the damages in their body, which may be causing pain and have developed over time, or are a result of an injury. To help patients obtain the best recovery possible, Dr. Unruh provides a complete correction plan for each individual. Between the effective services performed within the office and a regimen done within the comfort of the patient's home, the possibility of complete spinal correction can be achieved.



Skeletal misalignment, muscles and connective tissues out of place, and muscles and connective tissues being used improperly can all contribute towards back pain, neck pain, headaches, and migraines. Dr. Unruh provides other therapies, such as whole body vibration, cervical & lumbar traction and cold laser therapy, all performed in-office to decrease pain in patients. These therapies, along with the targeted exercises and stretches for patients to complete on their own time, all work together to increase strength, balance, and decrease tension; this combination lets muscle and skeletal systems function smoothly and painlessly.



The overall health and wellbeing of patients at Unruh Chiropractic and Wellness are at the core of Dr. Unruh's principles and beliefs. In addition to teaching patients how to obtain their musculoskeletal strengthening and health, Dr. Unruh provides wellness classes and nutritional counseling. These programs help patients learn how to eat and exercise so they may obtain better health and, of course, nutrition is essential to muscles. If muscles are not given the right amount of certain nutrients, tension can increase, which will sometimes reverse any correction that has been done within the office. By eating and exercising right, the body can move more easily and correctly. Diet, exercise, and therapies from Dr. Unruh help patients continue on a path towards complete wellness.



As part of a path to better health, prevention and correction are both crucial. Posture and spinal screenings provided by Dr. Unruh help to expose important health information that most individuals are not aware of. Unruh Chiropractic and Wellness have screening locations set up around the Rogers community; area malls, community events, health fairs and places of employment are just a few of these places.



About Dr. John Unruh

Dr. Unruh has more than 30 years of experience in chiropractic care. After completing his education in Kansas City in 1985 at Cleveland Chiropractic College, he practiced in Kingman, KS for many years before moving to his practice in Rogers. He is a member of the Arkansas Chiropractic Association, the International Chiropractic Association, and the Foot & Hand Clinics of America. He became a fellow of the Acupuncture Society of America in 1995 and completes more than 100 hours of continuing education each year with an emphasis on sports injuries, preventative health, and more.



