Chiropractor in San Antonio Offers Free Physical Therapy and Posture Screening on First Visit

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2016 --Dr. James E. Franklin and the staff at Franklin Chiropractic & Accident Clinics in the San Antonio area recently introduced a wellness special for new patients of the clinic on their first visit. For a limited time, new patients will receive free physical therapy for any pain or ailments they are visiting the clinic for, as well as a free posture screening. Dr. Franklin and his staff are offering this promotion to help new patients get a jumpstart with their wellness and get on the right path towards their healthy.



At Franklin Chiropractic & Accident Clinics, Dr. Franklin and his staff provide specialized treatment for spinal correction, pain relief, personal injury, and a variety of other conditions like pinched nerves, carpal tunnel syndrome, fibromyalgia, and more. Dr. Franklin treats patients of all ages and focuses on providing corrective treatment and exercises that help the body heal itself.



Dr. Franklin believes that proper posture is one of the best preventive measures patients can take to ensure a healthy spine, and in turn, healthy muscles and joints as well. The posture check offered for new patients will help determine what improvements patients can make to their posture to ensure good musculoskeletal balance which will help protect the joints and spine from unneeded stress and guard them against injury. Dr. Franklin will examine patient's posture while standing and sitting, as well as review guidelines for ensuring good posture when driving, sleeping, and exercising.



Good posture is also an important part of the physical therapy services that Dr. Franklin and his staff offer for new patients. Physical therapy uses gentle massage, exercises, and heat treatment to treat injuries or disease rather than drugs or surgery. Using physical therapy along with sound chiropractic treatments, Dr. Franklin and his staff are able to provide pain relief and improved health for patients in a completely natural way that doesn't present any risks or side effects.



New patients who would like to take advantage of the wellness special offered by Franklin Chiropractic & Accident Clinics can call directly or submit an appointment request online. The clinic has three convenient locations in the San Antonio area, with offices in Nacogdoches, Callaghan, and Bandera.



About Dr. James E. Franklin

Throughout his decades of practice, Dr. Franklin has become known as one of the most experienced chiropractors in the San Antonio area. He completed his education at Baylor University & Texas College of Chiropractic and was the president of both the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners as well as the Texas Chiropractic Association – District 10.



To learn more about Dr. James E. Franklin, the services he offers at Franklin Chiropractic & Accident Clinics in San Antonio, or the complimentary posture and physical therapy services he is offering for new patients, please visit www.franklinchiropractic.com.