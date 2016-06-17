Chiropractor in Seattle, WA Provides Non-Surgical, Natural Pain Relief for Patients

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2016 --Patients of Dr. Paul Early in Seattle, WA are experiencing life pain-free with his use of manual chiropractic therapy without side-effects. This non-surgical solution gives patients proper alignment of the musculoskeletal system, allowing them to heal naturally. For more than 15 years, Seattle patients have benefited from Dr. Early's chiropractic services. At North Star Chiropractic, Dr. Early and his staff have the knowledge, experience, and compassion that makes their office highly favored for chiropractic services in the Seattle area.



Spinal manipulative therapy (SMT) has been in practice since the late 1800s and is becoming more acclaimed because of the great success it continues to accomplish. Neck, back, shoulder, and joint pain can be debilitating, especially if the symptoms are left untreated. Through SMT, Dr. Early can mobilize, adjust, stimulate, and influence the spine, which improves the function of the entire musculoskeletal system. In general, chiropractic care is considered safe and the staff at North Star Chiropractic provides care that is respectful to each individual's preferences, needs, and values. Dr. Early ensures that all decisions made within the clinic are guided by the values of the patient.



Dr. Early invites patients suffering from discomfort, whether from poor posture, an auto accident, or other injury, to visit his office for a free initial consultation. He will discuss pain and health history to determine an optimal regimen that meets the needs of each individual. Dr. Early and his staff take the time and consideration to understand each individual situation and will explain the treatment so that patients can make decisions throughout the process.



In addition to chiropractic care, Dr. Early provides comprehensive SMT through massage to promote comfort and health. Massage therapy can help reduce muscle tension, decrease anxiety and stress, improve circulation and blood flow, and improve health overall. The combination of massage therapy and chiropractic care provides continued and mutually beneficial support.



About North Star Chiropractic

Dr. Paul Early has more than 15 years of experience in chiropractic care. He and his staff at North Star Chiropractic Center in Seattle help patients achieve better health and total wellness every day. They care about their patients and specialize in helping them heal without surgeries or addictive pain medications.



For more information about Dr. Paul Early, chiropractic care, or any of the services provided at North Star Chiropractic Center, please visit www.NorthStarChiropracticCenter.com.