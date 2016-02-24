Chiropractor in St. Catharines, ON Offers Free Consultations and Second Opinions for Patients

St. Catharines, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2016 --Dr. Michael Nazar, chiropractor in St. Catharines, ON is helping new patients get a head start on their journey to a pain-free life by offering free consultations and free second opinions for health ailments they may be experiencing. New patients in the St. Catharines, Niagara Falls, and Welland area can call Dr. Michael Nazar's office to schedule their free, no obligation consultation or second opinion.



As an experienced chiropractor, Dr. Nazar specializes in helping patients find relief from chronic pain. He and his staff treat patients who are experiencing back pain, neck pain, joint pain, ongoing headaches, and more. They take a personalized approach to the care of each patient, and create a custom treatment plan for each individual that addresses their specific needs and desired outcomes of the treatments.



Chiropractic focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of mechanical disorders of the musculoskeletal system, particularly with the spine. This form of alternative medicine is designed to help patients find relief from pain or other ailments using non-invasive and drug-free options. Dr. Nazar believes that his role as a chiropractic doctor is to provide patients with the techniques and treatments that will help their bodies heal themselves as they are innately capable of doing. He does this by focusing on correcting misalignments of the spine that affect the central nervous system and are often the source of chronic pain.



Patients of Dr. Nazar remark at how his treatments have provided them with a new lease on life. His Advanced Bio-Structural Correction treatments provided at his St. Catharines office help patients finally find relief from chronic pain without having to resort to surgeries or highly addictive pain medications. After completing their treatment plans with Dr. Nazar, patients are able to enjoy life to the fullest once again with no pain, regardless of their age.



About Dr. Michael Nazar

Dr. Nazar is one of the most highly rated chiropractors in the St. Catharines area. He is known for his success in helping patients find relief from their chronic pain and helping them live a healthier, full life. His office is conveniently located just east of downtown St. Catharines and serves clients in the nearby Niagara Falls and Welland areas as well.



For more information about Dr. Michael Nazar and the second opinions he is offering for new patients at his St. Catharines, ON office, please visit http://bit.ly/1XL5hbf