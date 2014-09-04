Chiropractor in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin Welcomes Walk-Ins for Same-Day Pain Relief

Sturgeon Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2014 --An open door policy at Moellendorf Chiropractic encourages patients to walk-in and be seen by the doctor during the next available time slot. Average wait time is less than ten minutes, and their chiropractic office in Sturgeon Bay is open Monday thru Wednesday, as well as Fridays. Dr. JG Moellendorf, their head physician, understands how frustrating it can be for a person in pain to sit uncomfortably in a waiting room for hours, or worse yet, get turned away at the door. That’s why he’s made it a top priority at Moellendorf Chiropractic to run an efficient and orderly practice, while still providing top-notch customer support and care.



Everyone on the Moellendorf Chiropractic staff is on the same page when it comes to showing patients the courtesy and personalized care they deserve. The office even has its own “Courtesy System,” a guideline for communicating politely with patients and other staff members. This warm treatment is also front and center in Dr. Moellendorf personal approach to practicing medicine. He believes that getting to know each patient and understanding their individual wellness goals is integral to the treatment process. Moellendorf Chiropractic was recognized for their superb customer service when they received a Wisconsin “Talk of the Town” award.



About Moellendorf Chiropractic

Moellendorf Chiropractic is also making an effort to reach out to the community with “The Modern Physician Letter,” a free publication that offers up new research on natural medicine and chiropractic treatment to colleagues in the medical field and anyone interested in personal wellness. The idea is to make more people aware of the benefits of natural healing techniques and show them that there are safe and effective alternatives to traditional medicine.



Learn more about Moellendorf Chiropractic’s same-day pain management services by visiting

www.all-about-wellness.com