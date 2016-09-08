Chiropractors in Meridian, ID Provide Pain Relief with Long Lasting Results Through Comprehensive Chiropractic Examinations

Meridian, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2016 --The chiropractors at Alpine Cottage Chiropractic in Meridian, ID are helping patients find lasting pain relief by determining and correcting the connection within the body between the musculoskeletal and nervous systems. They understand the desire and necessity for a life that is comfortable and pain-free, and passionately strive to help their patients achieve this. The doctors at Alpine Chiropractic know that if appropriate corrective care is not utilized then patients will regress. By implementing chiropractic medicine completely, Dr. Whalen and Dr. Stroh are able to minimize problems in the nervous system and provide patients with longer lasting pain relief.



Traditional medicine tends to rely on harmful prescription drugs and invasive surgeries. However, through chiropractic manipulation, patients can achieve a pain free life without all of the possible side effects associated with the alternative care methods. Often times, symptom relief treatment causes more problems that were not present in the body before and which may be irreversible. A holistic approach is invaluable in identifying the deepest causes of patients' ailments so that the symptoms don't continue to recur. With the use of complete corrective care, the chiropractors at Alpine Cottage Chiropractic work with all of their patients to provide them with long lasting pain relief.



A thorough 7-step pain-free diagnosis is standard at Alpine Cottage Chiropractic. Through this process, the chiropractors are able to determine whether a patient should continue with a treatment plan. Part of the 7-step system includes testing a person's range of motion and neurological, orthopedic and joint tests, as well as a health history questionnaire. If a treatment plan is considered by both the chiropractor and the patient, then x-rays are taken to determine exactly what is going on in the spine.



Just as a physician completes a thorough examination before recommending treatment, Dr. Whalen and Dr. Stroh complete an examination before recommending a treatment plan. Alpine Cottage provides free consultations for new patients and a selection of x-rays and allows their patients to decide whether it is something they would like to continue with. There is no obligation for treatment, but more often than not patients choose to continue with corrective care because they know that it will give them results of the pain-free life they desire.



About Alpine Cottage Chiropractic

Dr. Whalen graduated magna cum laude from Western States Chiropractic College in 1981 and has practiced as a chiropractic physician for 30 years. He is also a diplomate of the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners and has a wide range of expertise which includes pediatric and geriatric care. Dr. Stroh was Valedictorian of his graduating class at Palmer College of Chiropractic West (2003) and was also the recipient of the Palmer West Student Fellowship Award. After practicing chiropractic for 8 years, Dr. Stroh joined Dr. Whalen's office in 2013, having helped over 1500 patients to date.



For more information about corrective care versus symptom relief, please visit alpinecottage.org.