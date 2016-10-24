Chlamydia Infection in Men Can Be Cured Thoroughly by Herbal Treatment Called Diuretic and Anti-Inflammatory Pill

Wuhan, Hubei -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2016 --Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 1.5 million people were infected with chlamydia, the most common sexually transmitted disease (STD). The chlamydia cases hit new high in U.S. This news is published on NBC NEWS on Oct 19, 2016 on NBC NEWS. Though antibiotics are commonly used for chlamydia treatment, people often don't even know they are infected. The symptoms of chlamydia are unnoticeable in the early stages. When they notice the signs and symptoms, the condition may be worse, which will make the disease difficult to be cured by antibiotics. Under this situation, male patients can choose herbal treatment called Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill to cure this disease.



"Herbal treatment is safe and natural with zero side effects, it's a great choice for curing chlamydia," says Dr. Lee, who is a herbalist with 30 years of clinical experiences on male and female urinary and reproductive system diseases. She has devoted herself on the research of chlamydia in men for years and has invented a herbal treatment called Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill, which has comprehensive functions. This pill has already cured many male patients with chlamydia, it has obtained a great reputation among patients for its remarkable curative effects.



The formula of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is based on the theories of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) which has always been a treasure of China. Males with chlamydia infection may have pain and burning when urinating, painful or swelling testicles. On the theory of TCM, the pain and discomfort is usually caused by blocked qi and blood. To eliminate the discomfort, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill contains herbs like saffron, semen persicae, angelica sinensis, radix paeoniae rubra which have the function of promoting circulation of blood and qi. As we know that chlamydia infection is caused by pathogenic bacteria, to ensure a radical cure, it's essential to eradicate the bacteria. This herbal medicine also contain herbs like honeysuckle, scutellaria baicalensis, houttuynia cordata which can provide good effect on clearing away heat and toxins to kill the pathogenic bacteria. Besides, plantago seed, dianthus superbus, talcum and polygonum aviculare in this medicine can also contribute to inducing diuresis to relieve stranguria.



You can click the link to know more about this herbal treatment: http://www.99eyao.com/english/



As long-term untreated chlamydia can induce complications like prostatitis, it's important to cure this infection at the same time. Otherwise, new infections will be caused. Since Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can also used as prostatitis cure, male patients don't need to take other medicines during the treatment.



"I have Chlamydia for 3 years. I've tried different antibiotics, home remedies, but none of them can really help me get rid of the infection. Taking too much antibiotics even did harm to my kidneys."



Mr. Hard is 35 years old, from UK. He has been diagnosed with chlamydia for 3 years. Though he has tried many methods, the infection couldn't be cured completely. He could only take medicines to relieve the symptoms. By chance, he found Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill and decided to have a try. After two months medication, the symptoms of pain and burning when urinating almost disappeared. And there was no discharge from the tip of the penis except some discomfort sometimes. Dr. Lee asked him to take one more medication to have a good recovery. At the end of the third month, all his symptoms cured completely and the infection no longer existed. "It's hard to express my gladness for having got rid of chlamydia. Thank you very much, Dr. Lee."



"Herbal treatment has become a new trend on curing male urinary and reproductive system diseases. It's purely natural formula won't do further damages to patients' health. In addition, it can also improve the immunity and self-healing ability," says Dr. Lee.