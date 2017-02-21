Chocolita Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Organic Vegan Chocolate

Sedona, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2017 --Chocolita is an innovative chocolate maker offering organic, herb-crafted chocolate that is suitable for those on a vegan diet. The vegan diet excludes all animal products, including milk, so it is often difficult for vegan eaters to find chocolates that they are able to eat. Chocolita aims to change that with a wide range of delicious chocolate offerings that don't use milk but also don't sacrifice on flavor.



In addition to eliminating the use of animal products, Chocolita also creates its products in an eco-friendly manner, so buyers can have confidence that the product is safe not just for animals, but for the environment as well.



All of the bars are made from raw, unroasted beans to offer more nutritional content. Each bar is uniquely herb-crafted as well. This means that each bar contains herbs that are used for specific purposes. For example, the Strawberry Passions bar contains herbs that have an aphrodisiac effect.



Chocolita has been in operation for two years thus far, renting kitchen space from established brand, Lulu's Chocolate. Lulu's Chocolate will be vacating the space and leaving it to Chocolita, resulting in increased costs for the burgeoning company. This led Chocolita to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise money to cover these increased costs.



The campaign has a funding goal of $13,500. It must reach this goal by March 30 in order to receive the funding. At the time of this release, the campaign has generated over $4,500 from more than 85 backers. The funding will go towards ongoing rent payments on the kitchen space, as well as additional equipment to continue to ramp up production on Chocolita's products. If Chocolita exceeds its funding goal, the additional money will go towards revamping the brand's packaging.



To thank donors for their contributions, Chocolita is offering a series of rewards at increasing contribution levels. Starting at $8, backers will receive a Chocolita sticker, mentions on social media and the brand's website, and a personalized thank you note. For $14, contributors will receive three Chocolita bars of their choice. At the $22 donation level, backers will receive six chocolates of their choice. Increasing donation levels will get the donor multiple cases of Chocolita chocolates and branded t-shirts. Chocolita aims to have all rewards shipped out to donors in early April.