ChoiceTrade Holdings Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign to Expand Product and Service Offerings

San Juan, Puerto Rico -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2019 --Unlike most equity crowdfunding campaigns that seek to raise capital to fund an idea and bring it to market, ChoiceTrade is already a proven, revenue-generating company. ChoiceTrade is a Fintech company and an SEC-registered online broker-dealer. The company is self-sustaining by virtue of its existing retail brokerage operations, with customers transacting in U.S. stocks, options and ETF's. Its customer base is diverse and spans the United States and over 100 countries worldwide. Their business is highly scalable at marginal incremental cost leading to high profit margins.



ChoiceTrade offers low-cost trading, innovative products and real-time buying power to individuals and corporations that trade securities online. It has serviced thousands of customers with its online trading product, with fast, seamless execution. It is now seeking to raise expansion capital.



The company is currently developing a micro investing app that will enable billions of global citizens to invest as little as $10 as well as building the backend to expand into cryptocurrency, crowdfunding and secondary market trading.



ChoiceTrade has been recognized by Barron's magazine with a coveted 4 star ranking six times in the category of "Best Online Brokers". With ongoing product and service development and expansion, the future looks bright for the company.



Investors are invited to inspect this equity crowdfunding campaign – http://bit.ly/2wg3uVC



The official ChoiceTrade Website - https://www.choicetrade.com/