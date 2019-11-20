ChoiceTrade Holdings Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign to Fund Expansion Offerings

San Juan, Puerto Rico -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2019 --ChoiceTrade Holdings, on the cutting edge of fintech, is a very rare breed among companies seeking equity crowdfunding; it's not every day a company nearly twenty years old participates in crowdfunding. Its subsidiary, ChoiceTrade, is an established SEC-registered online broker-dealer with an unblemished record.



ChoiceTrade Holdings, by virtue of its self-built proprietary systems and existing retail brokerage operations that includes robotrading, is well-seasoned and adept at managing the fast-paced changes that affect the industry. Additionally, its customer base is diverse and spans the United States and over 100 countries worldwide. The Company's business is highly scalable at marginally incremental cost leading to high profit margins.



ChoiceTrade is also highly competitive on price, despite the recent price wars amongst large online brokers. Where most other firms are content offering zero commission on listed stocks and ETF's, ChoiceTrade takes option trades one step further by having no base fee and capping its already low per contract rate of $0.40, so that customers never pay more than $50 per month commission. This is coupled with an innovative array of products and services to individuals and corporations. Case-in-point; their new Elite trading platform is turning heads through its power, ease-of-use, speed and unique trade journaling feature.



Looking ahead, ChoiceTrade Holdings is crowdfunding to roll out new services and features to empower billions of people to become investors through their forthcoming micro-investing app whereby anyone can invest with as little as $10. Also, on the drawing board is an expansion of their backend to facilitate crypto security token transactions and secondary market trading for private equity securities.



ChoiceTrade has been recognized by Barron's magazine with a coveted 4 star ranking six times in the category of "Best Online Brokers".



Investors are invited to inspect this equity crowdfunding campaign – http://bit.ly/2KmNpVG



The official ChoiceTrade Website - https://www.choicetrade.com/



-Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Prior to buying or selling an option, please read Characteristics & Risks of Standardized Options. A copy of this document can also be obtained by contacting us at service@choicetrade.com. All Regulatory, Exchange, OCC and cash settled option surcharges, if applicable, are extra and not subject to the $50.00 per month cap. Please contact us for details. Our retail commission schedule applies only to our online and ChoiceTrade Elite platforms. It does not apply to foreign finder agreements, other special agreements, or third-party investment programs.