Choose Rain, Inc Has Filed the Required Quarterly Financial Statements and the Information and Disclosure Statements

Ormond Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2017 --Choose Rain, Inc. (OTC Pink: CHOS) announced today that it has filed its quarterly statements with OTC Markets. While the statements do not show revenues during the quarter, significant progress has been made implementing the Exclusive License Agreement and the likely Change in Control with Cloudburst. The CHOS Quarterly Information and Disclosure Statement and their quarterly Financial Statements can be viewed at OTCMarkets under the symbol CHOS. https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CHOS/filings.



Recognizing Choose Rain's shift in emphasis away from bottled rainwater, CHOS has been concentrating on RooShine's Bespoke Spirits. Other products will follow the introduction of RooShine. Choose Rain, Inc., will soon be renamed RooShine, Inc. ("RooShine") with a new stock symbol. RooShine reflects the Australian heritage of Cloudburst and their unique products.



"Despite the lack of sales last quarter as we shift away from the bottled rainwater, significant progress has been made with Bespoke Spirits under the RooShine brand name." said Larry Curran, President and CEO of Choose Rain, Inc. "Cloudburst has been successful in negotiating with distributors and distillery companies in the USA. Customers anxiously await the availability of RooShine's products.. RooShine has two links that pertain to their Bespoke Spirits: You can view RooShine's Product Brochure at: https://joom.ag/AdjW and RooShine's web site at: www.drinkrooshine.com. For information on how to become a distributor or you have questions about RooShine please email: info@drinkrooshine.com."



Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.



