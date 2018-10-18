Choose Your Shoes Is a New Book for Children That Explains Adult Jobs Through Various Footwear

Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2018 --Most children love learning new things, and that includes learning about possible professions for when they grow up and enter the world of grown-up work. However, not all children have exposure to all of the opportunities available to them.



Choose Your Shoes is a new book for children that teaches them about various career paths. This is all done through the common task of choosing which shoes they will wear each day. Different types of shoes have different benefits and drawbacks for particular activities. Presenting the information in this manner makes it easier for young children to grasp these abstract topics.



For example, a person working as an astronaut would need to wear boots to protect them from the dangers of being in space. The book focuses primarily on jobs in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields, as author Jeff Nosanov comes from a science background, having worked for NASA in the past. The completed book will encompass about 20 full-color spreads with beautiful illustrations.



Once the first Choose Your Shoes book is completed, Nosanov plans to continue the series with at least two more books. The first book is already written, and Nosanov is in the process of having the illustrations created for each page. Once the illustrations are done, he will be ready to take his book to print to get it into the hands of children across the United States and around the world.



To help accomplish this goal, Nosanov launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of $5,000. The first $5,000 raised will go towards publishing the first book. Any additional funding will be put towards finishing the second and third books in the series.



Starting at contributions of just $5, campaign backers can get a digital copy of the first book. Backers can purchase a paperback version for $15 through the campaign or a hardcover copy for $21. For $250 or more, backers can get a 3D-printed pair of shoes from the book. Backers can choose which type of shoes they would like from those that are included in the story. For $400 or more backers can have a special custom scene in the book featuring their child based on child's photo and description of his or her interests. Nosanov expects to deliver rewards to backers in March 2019.