Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2013 --Black Friday is just around the corner and with it comes the start of the holiday shopping marathon. This year is shaping up to be the year of the iPad. Not only did Apple recently release two new versions of the iPad, but they are also continuing to carry two of their older models. With all these options, how do you choose the right one for you or your loved ones? Accessory retailer, i-Adapters.com, helps break it down.



This year there are four versions of the iPad available for purchase: the iPad Air, iPad mini Retina, iPad 2 and iPad mini. The two newest releases, the iPad Air and the iPad mini Retina come with a new faster processor, and the iPad Air’s processor is tweaked to be even faster.



Size May be Biggest Difference Between iPad Air vs. iPad mini Retina



Other than size, there are few differences between the new iPad Air and the new iPad mini Retina. The iPad Air is somewhat faster than the mini Retina because it has a tweaked version of the A7 processor. This is the same processor that is in iPhone 5s, but slightly quicker. It also has a motion co-processor M7, and Retina display.



The iPad mini Retina now also offers the Retina display, making it the first iPad mini to offer this feature. Like the iPad Air it also has the A7 processor, although this is not the tweaked version, making the iPad mini Retina slightly slower than the iPad Air.



The biggest difference between the Air and the mini Retina is the size. While the iPad Air is slightly smaller and lighter than previous versions of the iPad, the mini Retina is still the smallest with a 7.9-inch screen size (compared to 9.7-inch screen on the iPad Air) and weighing in at just under a pound.



Cost and Value Differences Between all Four Versions

Cost is, of course, a factor in just about anyone’s shopping decisions. With all the different options, there are several price points as well.



The new iPad Air retails starting at $499. While it is the priciest option, it also offers so much – lightweight, fast processor, retina display, and more – and could easily take the place of a desktop or laptop computer.



“The iPad Air is exciting because it’s an affordable alternative to buying a new computer. It has so many capabilities and even typing long form documents can be easy with a keyboard cover,” said Devon Vocke, i-Adapters.com spokesperson.



The new iPad mini Retina is another good option. This features the newest operating system and Retina display, is light and portable, and still fast. The iPad mini Retina is available for $399. The $100 savings may be worth it even if you were not initially considering a smaller device.



On the other side of things is the original iPad 2, which is also selling for just $399. There are pros and cons to the iPad 2. It runs on hardware from several years ago and still has the 30-pin dock connector, which means you are going to need to buy Lightning adapters if you want to use any of the newest accessories. On the other hand, it is an affordable full-size tablet with a 9.7-inch display, which could make this a good option - particularly if you are considering a tablet for a child or young teenager who does not need a high priced electronic device.



The original iPad mini is another option and even less expensive, starting at just $299, and has a range of available accessories. It runs iOS 7 and is light and compact.



New Cases and Accessories Still Necessary

The sizes of iPad Air and the iPad mini Retina have been changed just enough that some new accessories will still be necessary. Those who are updating last generation iPads will need new protective iPad Air covers, cases and keyboard cases. First time buyers or those who are updating from older iPads will need new chargers and possibly even Lightning cables or adapters.



“We always recommend that the first thing anyone gets is a protective case. No one wants to see their beautiful new iPad with a cracked screen. We especially like the keyboard cases, which makes the iPad so easy to use it’s almost as if you have a new computer,” said Devon Vocke, i-Adapters.com spokesperson. “After you’ve got those, there are so many accessories that add capabilities to your iPad – Bluetooth speakers and wireless speaker systems transform it into a portable stereo system, photography accessories enhance the quality of your pictures. There is just so much you can do with the iPad and the iPad mini.”



