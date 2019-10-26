Choosing the Best Residential Fence for a Property

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2019 --As a company that specializes in the installation of residential fences in Vancouver, the team at SQ Fencing knows that fences are a functional solution to protect family members and pets while creating boundaries to discourage intruders. Choosing the right fence for a residential property means considering both needs and budget, as well as the best style to enhance the beauty and curb appeal of a home. For more, go to: https://qsfencing.ca/blog/discover-the-best-fence-solution-for-your-property/



There are several different fencing solutions that work to secure a home. The most common of these are chain-link fences, aluminum fences, and steel fences.



Chain-link fencing is strong and easy to install. Its durability and longevity make it one of the most requested models for both residential and commercial applications. In addition, it's one of the most affordable types of fences to create and install, making it an extremely cost-effective choice. The basic model of chain-link is galvanized coated, but can be personalized with a vinyl coating in green, black, brown, or white at QS Fencing.



For those looking for a more aesthetic choice, aluminum fencing is another low maintenance solution. As a highly customizable material, the aluminum picket is a stunning add-on to sundecks, balconies, pools areas, or staircases. Like the wood picket, the aluminum picket's distinguishing trait is the evenly spaced vertical pickets attached to horizontal rails. As a sturdy, durable material, aluminum provides security without obstructing the view or flow of sunlight to the property.



Another popular choice for homes is the steel fence. This is one of the strongest alternatives for homeowners looking for a quality option to protect their properties. Since many gated driveways and garages use steel gates, a steel fence fits most naturally with these properties.



For fence installation in Vancouver, QS Fencing offers a variety of products, as well as seamless installation and repair services.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit https://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



