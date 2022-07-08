Choosing the Ideal Chain-Link Fence in Vancouver

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2022 --For those who intend to install a chain link fence installed around a house, company property or even farmland, eventually, the words galvanized and vinyl-coated will pop up. These are options for customization—and choosing the right one will lend a different impact to the project, so which is best? For more, go to https://qsfencing.ca/blog/galvanized-or-vinyl-coated-chain-link-fence-what-are-the-differences-and-how-to-choose-the-ideal-option/



Galvanized or Vinyl Coated Chain Link Fencing



First, it's important to understand the difference between the finishes.



In both cases, the fences are made of steel, but the galvanized chain link fence is made of electro-welded galvanized steel wires.



Galvanizing is a process in which steel is coated with a thin layer of another metal. In this case—zinc. The union of these two metals provides greater protection against moisture, prevents rust and increases its resistance.



It is worth mentioning that while galvanizing increases the durability of the steel, the salt spray and other climate effects can eventually cause corrosion, especially if the fence doesn't get the correct preventive maintenance. Nonetheless, a galvanized chain-link fence is suitable for industrial, commercial, and residential fencing. It is widely used in civil construction as a practical and economical option.



The vinyl-coated option is also made of galvanized steel. However, a protective coating of vinyl means this option is more resistant to rainy and humid environments.



As a versatile plastic polymer, vinyl is resistant to abrasive chemicals and environmental effects such as sun, rain and even salt spray. Like galvanized mesh, it is used in commercial and industrial areas. However, the coloured coating also makes it more customizable for residences and other projects where aesthetics play a more prominent role.



