Choosing the Perfect Floor Just Got Easier with Quick·Step

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2015 --Quick-Step announces the launch of a new digital shopping tool for consumers — "Style My Floor."



Style My Floor is a free digital application for use on hand-held iPhones, iPads and Android devices. The Style My Floor app lets consumers realistically see on their hand-held device, in real time, what a particular Quick-Step floor would look like installed in any specific room of their home.



Using augmented reality technology, Style My Floor displays a virtual Quick-Step floor over the room's existing floor when viewed on the device's screen. This allows the consumer to accurately envision what their room will look like with the new Quick-Step floor, before making a purchase.



"In the same way that a consumer holds up her iPad to take a picture of her living room, Style My Floor allows her to view the room on the iPad screen —but instead of her current carpet, her eyes will see the Quick-Step floor of her choice as the actual floor of that real living room," said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of brand marketing for Unilin (Quick-Step's parent company). "With simply the stroke of a key, she can try out as many different Quick-Step floors as she wants to—in real time. Quick-Step's entire line can be viewed with Style My Floor."



EASY STYLE.

The NEXT GENERATION Style My Floor™ 1.5 app allows you to "try on" your Quick·Step® floors in the comfort of your home. Save your favorites to share with family and friends, find your nearest retailer, order samples and calculate the product you'll need. How's that for stress-free shopping?



GETTING STARTED IS A SNAP!

Download the app, follow the prompts, snap a photo of your room and you'll be viewing our floors in no time. It's really that simple.



BROWSE ALL OF OUR COLLECTIONS.

Each one of our beautiful Quick-Step® floors are featured within the app. View an assortment of colors and styles from classic to contemporary. There's sure to be a Quick-Step® floor that fits your space.



SAVE AND SHARE

Save your favortie styles to share with friends via Facebook, Twitter, or email.



ORDER UP TO 5 FREE SAMPLES

Now that you've narrowed down your favorites, you'll want to see and touch the real thing. You can order up to 5 samples FREE!



PROJECT CALCULATOR

Once you've chosen the perfect floor, you can use the built-in product calculator to estimate the amount of material you'll need for your project and email the results right in the app.



DESIGN ON-THE-GO

Once you download Style My Floor™ 1.5, you can use most of the app's features without an internet connection.



FIND A RETAILER

Use the Quick-Step® dealer locator to find a dealer near you. Quick-Step® retailers can review your Style My Floor designs, show you larger samples, give expert advice, and help you complete your purchase.



Developed by Unique Software Development and 900lbs of Creative in Dallas, TX.