Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2026 --Custom commercial canopies are everywhere, but many are not made to the level of quality that MASA Architectural Canopies makes theirs. Along with the quality materials they use, they also have customers that use canopies in a variety of ways, some of which aren't what clients think about every day when it comes to commercial canopies. Canopies on buildings are fairly common as well as useful, but they can be used in other places as well. Knowing where a client wants to place their custom canopy will help in figuring out the shape of it and what other things they want to add to it, such as lighting, architectural features, and more. Their team has decades of experience with creating custom canopies for any purpose, so contact them today to learn more.



Sure, they have installed plenty of outdoor canopies on buildings of all sizes, but what about inside? That seems to be an absurd idea on the surface, but for some larger buildings that feature several different businesses inside, providing each of them with their own indoor custom canopy can help make them distinctive and create a bit of whimsy. There are both indoor and outdoor canopies that are attached to buildings, but what about free-standing canopies?



They have worked with many different organizations to provide standalone canopies that provide the same shelter as those attached to buildings. Protection from the sun and rain, and they work well for picnic areas, loading zones for public transit, a sheltered location for those using bikes to park them and keep them safe and dry, and more. They can help make them distinctive with a unique color palette as well.



For some situations, clients may want to go beyond the entrance of the building and have the canopy extend out in order to provide shelter over pathways. No matter what the weather, these walkway canopies provide shelter to those using them, and can even make it easier to clean those pathways. No matter how clients choose to use the custom canopy, it is something that will stand out and cause people to look twice at the property.



Custom canopies from MASA Architectural Canopies are items that clients can rely on year after year. Their eco-friendly structures are easily recyclable, versus being tossed in a landfill, and will be easy to maintain for a long time. Talk with their team today to discuss how they can help to make a custom canopy be the feature of the building.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA Architectural Canopies is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.