Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2017 --Lavu Point of Sale (POS) restaurant management systems and Chowly announced a new partnership integrating Chowly with Lavu POS customers to process Third Party Online Ordering Systems (TOOS). With the Chowly integration, restaurants can save time and money and ensure a seamless customer experience for those ordering online. Lavu president Ohad Jehassi explained the partnership as "another example of Lavu's commitment to joining with industry leaders to bring its customers leading restaurant technology that supports their success."



TOOS are a huge revenue source for restaurants and also a necessity to stay competitive in the world of online ordering. Aggregators like Grubhub, UberEATS, Delivery.com, ChowNow and many more offer a plethora of online ordering options to savvy customers with a mobile device and the world at their fingertips. For restaurants, the decision to publish their menu is usually an easy one, but once the orders roll in, the amount of labor involved is often much more than anticipated. Orders come in via faxes and e-mails and staff are required to manually input those orders and send them back to the kitchen. Chowly integrates Restaurant Aggregator orders into the restaurant's POS system so staff members don't waste time manually entering them. The partnership between Lavu and Chowly removes the extra legwork. Chowly sends the order directly from the third party to the restaurant POS and the order prints in the kitchen just like an order from a server at a table. This saves time and money and makes sure the customer's order gets placed just as they intended.



"We are very excited to be partnering with a great company like Lavu" said Chief Product Officer, Justin McNally. "Lavu has so many great customers that will now have access to our industry changing POS integration solution."



About Lavu

Lavu is the world's leading mobile point-of-sale restaurant management system. Used in 89 countries worldwide, Lavu is a fully featured iPad-based POS system designed exclusively for restaurants and bars. Lavu was the first iPad point of sale in the Apple App Store, and continues to be a pioneer of technology. Lavu is ideal for all food and drink establishments, streamlining operations to simplify management and improve the customer experience.



https://www.lavu.com



About Chowly Inc.

Chowly integrates Restaurant Aggregator (UberEats, Eat24, etc.) orders into the restaurant's current POS system so staff members don't waste time manually entering them. Chowly lowers staffing costs by eliminating the need for staff to do data entry. Eliminating this need allows restaurants to add on as many platforms as they wish increasing their net sales. Our automated solution vastly decreases errors as orders are always inputted correctly and quickly. Chowly is now assisting restaurants in over 50 markets across the USA & Canada.



https://chowlyinc.com