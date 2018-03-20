Chowly and Lou Malnati's Agree to POS Integration Technology Partnership

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2018 --Chowly, the nation's leading Third-party to POS integration company, and Lou Malnati's, known for their legendary deep dish pizza, today announced a partnership to provide seamless integration from Grubhub directly into Lou Malnati's point of sale system.



"When Lou Malnati's looks at adding on a technology partner, there are a couple things we focus on. We were impressed by the number of integrations Chowly has done, but we were sold by their team and their ability to communicate, which are very important to us when choosing the right technology partner." said Ben Beckstrom, CIO at Lou Malnati's.



Third-Party delivery services are an emerging revenue source for restaurants and also a necessity to stay competitive in the world of online ordering. For restaurants, the decision to add on Third-party channels can be an easier one, but as orders come in via tablets, faxes and emails, staff can quickly get overwhelmed. Chowly sends the order directly from the third party to the POS and the order prints in the kitchen just as if an employee was in the restaurant typing the order. This saves time, labor costs, and makes sure the customer's order gets placed just as they intended.



"At Lou Malnati's, hospitality and care for our customers is the top priority. Chowly will help us stay true to this by integrating these orders efficiently and correctly." said Ben.



Lou Malnati's prides itself on customer satisfaction and hospitality. They are committed to continually improving their customer experience without compromising on the consistency and quality their loyal customer base has come to know and love.



"As a long-time fan of Lou Malnati's, I grew up on their pizza." Justin McNally, Chowly's Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer said, "I am very excited to be solving a major pain point for a brand that means a lot to me."



Justin went on to say "When Ben came to us and explained his problems with staffing people just to manage his tablets, I knew we needed to help. Working with him and his team was very smooth, we rolled out a custom solution compatible with their Enterprise Order Orchestration platform in a matter of weeks. He has a great team that is a pleasure to work with."



About Chowly

Chowly integrates Restaurant Aggregator (UberEats, Grubhub, etc.) orders into the restaurant's current POS system so staff members don't waste time manually entering them. Chowly lowers staffing costs by eliminating the need for staff to do data entry. Eliminating this need allows restaurants to add on as many platforms as they wish increasing their net sales. Our automated solution vastly decreases errors as orders are always inputted correctly and quickly. Chowly is now assisting restaurants in over 100 markets across the USA & Canada.



About Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati's has 51 Chicagoland locations, and two pizzerias in Phoenix, Arizona. Their commitment to quality and hospitality is what sets them apart. Every Lou Malnati's pizza is handmade from scratch using the finest and freshest ingredients. Every year, the Malnati team hand selects California vine-ripened tomatoes for the perfect sweet and tangy taste. The exclusive sausage blend is seasoned to their exact specifications. The fresh mozzarella cheese comes from the same small dairy farm that has supplied Lou Malnati's for over 45 years.