Chowly Joins Upserve Marketplace as Partner

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2017 --Chowly, the industry's only third-party online ordering aggregator (TOOS), announced the company partnered with Upserve to provide the restaurant industry a seamless integration from food orders placed online directly into the leading restaurant point of sale system, Breadcrumb POS by Upserve. The integration saves restaurateurs time, money and frustration by eliminating the need to manually enter online orders into the POS. The integration is available today on Upserve Marketplace, a single hub for unifying the widest array of technology solutions for restaurateurs.



"This partnership makes sense for everyone," said Joe Lawton, Chief Operations Officer at Chowly. "At Chowly we share the same values as Upserve, helping restaurants smooth operations and exceed expectations. This makes us beyond excited to be another tool Upserve customers can use to take their restaurant to the forefront of hospitality technology and innovation."



Third-Party delivery services are a huge revenue source for restaurants and also a necessity to stay competitive in the world of online ordering. For restaurants, the decision to publish their menu is usually an easy one, but as orders come in via tablets, faxes and emails, staff can quickly get overwhelmed. The partnership between Upserve and Chowly removes the extra legwork. Chowly sends the order directly from the third party to the restaurant POS and the order prints in the kitchen just as if an employee was in the restaurant typing the order. This saves time, labor costs on having someone to enter the order, and makes sure the customer's order gets placed just as they intended, never having to refund an order.



"The restaurant is a place of rapid-fire collaboration where every second counts," said Dave Hoffman, Vice President of Corporate Development at Upserve. "But for restaurants taking online food orders, the lack of connection between third-party orders and their POS is an unwelcome bottleneck. Our partnership with Chowly gives restaurants a faster, easier-to-use system so they can focus on their cuisine and their guests."



Upserve's restaurant management platform is the only solution to bring together payments processing, cloud-based point of sale system (Breadcrumb POS by Upserve) and restaurant analytics and communication tools.The company launched Upserve Marketplace so that restaurant owners and operators have a one-stop-shop for every aspect of running their business, connecting more than a dozen apps – spanning categories like accounting, inventory management, gift cards, data security and more – directly with the Upserve platform. Restaurants interested in the Upserve Marketplace, and technology partners interested in integrating, can learn more at upserve.com/marketplace.



About Upserve

Upserve is the magic ingredient that helps restaurateurs thrive, putting everything they need in one place. In a single platform, Upserve offers the market-leading cloud point of sale for restaurants, Breadcrumb POS by Upserve; actionable analytics through Upserve HQ; transparent processing with Upserve Payments; mobile restaurant management with Upserve Live, and seamless integration with leading third-party restaurant apps via the Upserve Marketplace. Thousands of restaurants use Upserve to manage relationships with more than 32 million active diners, process over $11 billion in annual sales, and serve over 23 million meals per month. Upserve is headquartered in Providence with additional offices in San Francisco and New York City. For more information, please visit Upserve.com.



About Chowly

Chowly integrates Restaurant Aggregator (UberEats, Grubhub, etc.) orders into the restaurant's current POS system so staff members don't waste time manually entering them. Chowly lowers staffing costs by eliminating the need for staff to do data entry. Eliminating this need allows restaurants to add on as many platforms as they wish increasing their net sales. Our automated solution vastly decreases errors as orders are always inputted correctly and quickly. Chowly is now assisting restaurants in over 50 markets across the USA & Canada.



For more information, please visit http://www.chowlyinc.com.