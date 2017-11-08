Chowly, Named Winner of 16th Annual Chicago Innovation Awards and Poised for Huge Growth Heading Into 2018

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2017 --Chowly of Chicago, IL has been named one of the winners of the 16th annual Chicago Innovation Awards.



Chowly, winner of the Up and Comer Award at The Chicago Innovation Awards, an event held at Chicago's Harris Theater on Monday, October 30, with nearly 1500 business and civic leaders, and supporters of innovation in attendance. The Chicago Innovation Awards, celebrating its 16th year, is the Chicago region's foremost recognition of the most innovative new products or services brought to market or to public service each year. Justin McNally, Co-Founder & CPO of Chowly said at the event, "Chowly is excited to finish 2017 strong and we are only picking up momentum as we head into 2018."



Chowly integrates TOOS (Third Party Online Orders) directly to a restaurants POS. Grubhub, UberEats, Caviar, etc. orders come in via tablets, faxes and e-mails and staff are required to manually input those orders and send them back to the kitchen. Chowly integrates Restaurant Aggregator orders into the restaurant's POS system so staff members don't waste time manually entering them. This alleviates many headaches for restaurant owners as it saves the restaurant time, money, and can increase revenue by adding on multiple platforms without having to add multiple tablets to the counter. Geoff Alexander, EVP of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises said "Instead of needing a wall of Ipads and someone responsible to monitor them, we now receive our third party delivery requests directly into our POS and KDS system. They have acknowledged a major pain point and created a cost effective solution."



"Chicago's innovators continue to demonstrate the breadth of innovation found in the Chicago region, cutting across all industries, sectors and sizes," said Tom Kuczmarski, co-founder with Chicago journalist Dan Miller of the awards. "2017 winners are pioneers in healthcare, food services, data analytics, architecture, chemical products, transportation, government, household appliances, digital technology, childcare, non-profit, economic development, and beauty care."



Sterling Douglass, Co-Founder & CEO of Chowly after accepting the award stated, "Chicago has been very kind to us and to me personally. The ecosystem here has allowed us to grow and learn from great individuals around the City. From the workshops at 1871 to the supremely helpful Venture Capital firms that have backed us, the Chicago Innovation Award is great recognition for our team as a product of a great city."



"Over 530 organizations nominated for this year's awards," said Luke Tanen, Executive Director of the Chicago Innovation Awards. "As a group, these nominees generated record totals in economic output, with nearly $3.4 billion in new revenues achieved from their new products and services, along with the creation of over 15,000 new jobs. The winners represent the best from this very impressive group."



