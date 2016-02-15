Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2016 --LaFrance Law is proud to announce that Chris LaFrance Tampa Divorce Lawyer is now a Certified Collaborative Divorce Attorney. A seasoned divorce attorney and civil litigator in Florida and New York, Chris LaFrance is an attorney at LaFrance Law. The Collaborative Divorce Attorney certification required extensive training in family law to ensure mutually beneficial compromises that create a friendlier environment for all parties involved in a divorce.



"I value each and every client and strive to ensure that they are taken care of during the most difficult time of their life. I believe in Collaborative Divorce and have witnessed firsthand the positive outcome it can have on all members of the family," said Chris LaFrance.



Prior to joining LaFrance Law, Chris LaFrance practiced law with a large multi-state firm that focused on divorce law. Chris LaFrance graduated cum laude from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo in 1989 and received his Juris Doctor from Albany Law School in 1992.



Following his graduation from law school, Chris LaFrance administered estates, assisted with matrimonial cases, and litigated for various civil matters including medical malpractice, personal injury, bench trials, and commercial transactions. Chris LaFrance's practice has been focused exclusively on Family Law since 2008.



"Chris LaFrance's experience, professionalism, and dedication reflect the LaFrance Law philosophy of providing excellent, efficient, prompt, and diligent service to all clients. His certification as a Collaborative Divorce Lawyer will only further our practice of providing individualized and compassionate guidance and counsel as if you were a member of our own family," said Shannon LaFrance, partner at LaFrance Law.



As a Certified Collaborative Divorce Lawyer, Chris LaFrance will guide clients through divorce proceedings that are cooperative, respectful, and communicative, and find family-friendly solutions to maintain a peaceful environment. Collaborative divorces do not require court proceedings, giving spouses who wish to dissolve their marriage more control in the decisions affecting their lives, their assets, and their children.



About LaFrance Law

LaFrance Law is a Tampa, FL based divorce and family law firm specializing in divorce, child custody, child support, property division, alimony, domestic violence, paternity, and child welfare. The attorneys at LaFrance Law have over 40 years of combined private practice experience in civil litigation, family law, and dependency law and serve clients in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk, and Sarasota counties.



