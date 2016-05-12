Chris' Pancake and Dining Launches New Website and Brand Refresh

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2016 --Chris' Pancake and Dining has recently launched a new website to showcase their famous pancakes, as well as all of your other Chris' Dining favorites. Key features of the new site include a more engaging user experience, refreshed branding to appeal to a modern audience, and a cleaner, more attractive design that makes navigation easier.



"We updated Chris' website because we believe that the old site was too busy, so we wanted a new, fresh look," said Chris Saracino, owner of Chris' Pancake and Dining. This fresh look includes many new capabilities including: a simple menu that is easy to navigate, ordering food online from GrubGo, and the ability to buy gift cards and to book catering, all online.



Chris' famous dishes are featured on each page and are guaranteed to get you excited for your trip there. Mouthwatering pictures of their famous pancakes, their delectable 12 oz. strips, and other breakfast staples like eggs, hash browns and more are all there! "We strive to provide a consistent variety of quality food and products through team work and great service," said Saracino, which is why they remain one of St. Louis' most popular breakfast spots, receiving awards from various media outlets including the River Front Times, Sauce Magazine, A-O-L City Guide and more.



As always, the websites' main focus is on making the user feel apart of the family, both online and at the diner. "Carrying on the tradition set forth by our mother and father, our motto is: Cook good food and give plenty. Our guests will always be welcome in a warm and comfortable atmosphere," according to the website.



The new site is streamlined to offer the warmest greeting and to easily answer any question you have before eating at Chris'. "I think we came up with a more user friendly website that will allow our costumers easier navigation and be able to find the information they are looking to get," said Saracino.



To view the new website, click here.



About Chris' Pancake and Dining

Chris' Pancake and Dining in South City has proudly served St. Louis for 25 years. Known for the "Best Pancakes" in St. Louis by the Riverfront Times, Chris' Pancake and Dining has been a breakfast staple ever since they opened their doors in 1987. With a philosophy to "provide a dining experience that welcomes each guest to be part of our family," a positive experience for each and every customer is always guaranteed. We remain one of St. Louis' most popular breakfast spots, receiving awards from various media outlets including the River Front Times, Sauce Magazine, A-O-L City Guide for the "Best Breakfast" and more. Chris' Pancake House is part of the Bartolino's Family of Restaurants and is located at 5980 Southwest Avenue on the Hill.