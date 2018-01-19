Chris' Pancake and Dining Offers Unbeatable Weekly Specials

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2018 --Chris' Pancake and Dining is offering two weekly specials in addition to its regular menu options. Both specials provide quality food for a discounted price, making it a great reason to visit the pancake house during the week. Enjoy some of your favorite dishes at Chris' Pancake and Dining without breaking the bank.



On Tuesdays, Chris' Pancake and dining invites you to enjoy its 5 for $7 special. Five of Chris's menu items will be selected and made available for $7.00 all day. The items could be different from one Tuesday to the next, so customers have an incentive to return each Tuesday and see if their favorite dishes are included in the deal. The Tuesday special allows many diners the chance to try some of the menu items they wouldn't normally order, for a price that can't be beaten.



If you are a customer that doesn't crave breakfast food during the day, Chris's invites you to join for its weekly burger deal. Every Thursday at Chris', customers can get any of the delicious and juicy burgers on the menu with a drink and a side of fries for just $7.99. Whether you're dining alone or ordering for a family or a group, this burger deal is sure to satisfy.



About Chris' Pancake and Dining

Chris' Pancake and Dining first opened in St. Louis, Missouri in 1987. Bart and Roseanne Saracino, the family behind a few popular Italian eateries in the area, noticed a demand for all-day breakfast. Years later, their youngest son Chris has taken the reigns and placed his stamp (and his name) on that side of the business. While the restaurant is a pancake house that specializes in breakfast items like omelets, sausage platters, and hash browns, they also have a full lunch and dinner menu. This means guests can still get a burger, salad, or a pasta dinner if they choose, though Chris' recommend you try the world famous pancakes.



Chris' Pancake and Dining

5980 SOUTHWEST AVENUE ST. LOUIS, MO 63139