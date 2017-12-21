Chrisman & Chrisman Financial Services Partners with BizIQ

Oklahoma City, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2017 --Chrisman & Chrisman Financial Services, which specializes in providing high-quality financial consulting and bookkeeping services to local business owners, is now joining forces with the Phoenix-based content marketing experts at BizIQ.



By partnering with BizIQ, Chrisman & Chrisman Financial Services will be able to expand its online presence and reach a wider audience. BizIQ uses a series of innovative content marketing strategies that build goodwill between businesses and their current and prospective clients.



BizIQ uses search engine optimization (SEO) techniques to help its clients build out their online footprints and enhance their client outreach efforts. Chrisman & Chrisman Financial Services will now be able to provide its clients with interesting and engaging online content thanks to the help of BizIQ.



"We can't wait to begin offering our clients real and useful advice through BizIQ's innovative content sharing platforms," said Kimberlee Chrisman, owner of Chrisman & Chrisman Financial Services. "Our firm is constantly looking for new and unique ways to help our client base."



About Chrisman & Chrisman Financial Services

With offices located in the heart of Oklahoma City, Chrisman & Chrisman Financial Services is the ideal place for many businesses to receive tax assistance, financial planning, bookkeeping, business counseling and payroll preparation. Companies throughout the region can rely on the family-owned company's strong track record with the local business community. Chrisman & Chrisman Financial Services is a small business-driven firm. The company is a proud member of the National Association of Accountants. The firm also offers the services of an enrolled agent.



To learn more about the extensive range of high-quality fiduciary services and advice offered by Chrisman & Chrisman Financial Services, visit http://chrismanandchrisman.com/ today.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.