Christine Engelbrechtsen-Rocchio Named CRO, Daily Secret Inc.

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2013 --DAILY SECRET Inc. announced today the appointment of Christine Engelbrechtsen-Rocchio as Chief Revenue Officer. Mrs. Engelbrechtsen-Rocchio will report to Nikolaos Iosif Kakavoulis, President of DAILY SECRET. This newly created position takes effect immediately.



In her new role, Mrs. Engelbrechtsen-Rocchio is responsible for leading all revenue generation, including advertising and marketing solutions, across the entire DAILY SECRET ecosystem. "Christine's ability to grow new and existing revenue streams, as well as build highly motivated teams internationally and domestically, makes her uniquely qualified for the job," Mr. Kakavoulis said. "She will be leading the delivery of an expanding collection of products to our clients, positioning DAILY SECRET as the next generation native advertising and content marketing solution."



“Christine has a proven track record of creating integrated cross-country campaigns," added Phaedra Chrousos, Chief Operating Officer of DAILY SECRET. "Put simply, Christine understands the complexity of selling internationally."



Mrs. Engelbrechtsen-Rocchio most recently served as Team Leader for the Northeast Region and Food & Beverage category at WebMD. Previously she was Head of Integrated Sales and Marketing at LIME and Vice President of Sony Pictures Television International. Earlier in her career, Mrs. Engelbrechtsen-Rocchio was instrumental in the expansion of various MTV Network channels internationally as Director of Global Advertising Sales.



"DAILY SECRET empowers brands to reach the increasingly important international consumer," Mrs. Engelbrechtsen-Rocchio said, "I'm thrilled to be part of it."



About DAILY SECRET

DAILY SECRET (http://www.dailysecret.com/) is the fastest growing digital media brand for premium audiences around the world. Covering over 35 markets, its signature daily email newsletters reveal coveted bars, restaurants, shops and all around local 'secrets' while integrating brands around passion points. Headquartered in New York, NY and Athens, Greece, DAILY SECRET serves over 1.3 million subscribers every day. For more information visit DAILY SECRET's corporate pages.