Christmas Brings the Lennon Sisters, Championship Ice Skating, and More

Branson, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2018 --"It's the most wonderful time of the year when The Andy Williams Ozark Mountain Christmas Show Presented by Jimmy Osmond returns to the Andy Williams Performing Arts Center. With Branson's most popular Christmas Show, we continue a tradition that has continued uninterrupted since the sixties. The legendary Lennon Sisters, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary of performing in Branson, top the bill. Joining them will be the Ice Angels, and I'm thrilled to bring championship ice skating home to Branson," says Jimmy Osmond, an original member of America's favorite musical family, the Osmonds, and the owner of the Andy Williams Performing Arts Center.



Osmond first learned to produce ice shows during the years when he appeared with his family on the Andy Williams Christmas specials. "The Andy Williams shows always featured ice skating," Osmond recalls. He has since produced ice shows all over the world, including at the Osmond Family Theater in Branson. "It's great to have that exciting element back in my shows where it belongs. I'm especially proud to be working with world-class producer Jeb K. Rand, president and executive producer of Rand Enterprises & Productions."



The ice skating show combines the beauty and athleticism of figure skating with superstar singers. It is guaranteed to bring the Christmas spirit and warm holiday feeling to all members of the family. Along with modern-day songs, the production includes a festive mix of classic Christmas melodies, and special sections of the show also include audience participation numbers.



Rand's entertainment career spans over 30 years – first as a U.S. Team Member (figure skating), and then as a lead performer with renowned productions around the globe. His shows feature top-tier talent from the worlds of skating, theatre, and television.



In addition to ice skating, the 26th year of The Andy Williams Ozark Mountain Christmas Show Presented by Jimmy Osmond will star The Lennon Sisters and feature special guests including: Britain's Got Talent singing sensation Charlie Green; America's Got Talent dynamic trio "AYO — Voices Of Glory"; the magical dancing of Andy's favorite specialty act, Pasha and Aliona; the Lennon Granddaughters; and the Moon River Band.



Along with presenting the show, Jimmy Osmond will host the show on select dates. "Come enjoy all the variety that made Andy's Christmas shows so spectacular," Osmond concludes. "And welcome home to Branson a fun-filled festive journey that will warm your hearts into the Christmas holidays, guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages!"



The show will also include a special tribute to some of the country music luminaries who were members of the Ozark mountains' extended entertainment family. Featured legends will include Glenn Campbell, Conway Twitty, Mel Tillis, Loretta Lynn and, of course, Andy Williams.



All shows run from Saturday through Monday, with no Sunday performances. You can buy tickets at the Andy Williams Performing Arts Center Box Office in Branson. Call 417-334-4500, or visit www.andywilliamspac.com.



To schedule an interview with Jimmy Osmond, the Lennon Sisters, or Jeb Rand, contact Icy Wyatt at 417-334-4626 or email icy@andywilliamspac.com.



