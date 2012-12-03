Christmas Day Huge Discount Promotions Announced at Top Buy E Cig

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2012 --Top Buy, the electronic cigarette online store, announced its one-a-year promotions for Christmas Day, offering 20% off on its best-seller products. The promotion begins on Dec 1 and runs through Christmas Day (Dec. 25, 2012).



“Thinking that the iTaste MVP (the best electronic cigarette I have used so far) might be a great gift for Christmas Day, Top Buy now offers 20% off on the iTaste MVP by using the discount code ‘Santa’”, said Dan, Top Buy’s marketer. “This is a great opportunity to throw away your cigarettes taking advantage of the incredible savings and call quality Top Buy product line offers.”



Top Buy Christmas Day Huge Discount Promotions Details



1. 20% off on its best-seller products by using the discount code “Santa”, including Innokin iTaste MVP, iTaste VV kits and AIO kits.



2. Half shipping cost worldwide. Top Buy offers 50% off on EMS shipping for all destinations.



3. Innokin Ucan give-away kits: Top Buy newly launched limited iTaste MVP Ucan kits and iTaste CE4 Ucan kits, customers who have ordered an iTaste MVP kit (in black) or iTaste VV CE4 kit (in Chameleon) will get one Innokin Ucan for free!



Top Buy offers 3 months warranty for all starter kits, LR atomizers, cartomizers, clearomizers and chargers only accept DOA. Meanwhile, Top Buy will continue to serve all customers with its best customers sevices.



For more information, check it at http://www.topbuy-ecig.com