Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2014 --While many elementary school children spend the week before Christmas dreaming about Santa and making last-minute adjustments to their wish lists, WNY brothers Joshua and Jeremiah West have been busy making phone calls, wrapping gifts and soliciting donations in preparation for "Christmas Party for the Homeless," a charity event this weekend at the downtown Central Library in Lafayette Square. The space, donated by the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System, is one of many contributions made by local organizations. "Christmas for the Homeless" will take place in the library's Central Meeting Room on Saturday December 20 from 3-5pm.



This is the second year that the West brothers have organized a "Christmas Party for the Homeless." Last year they created the event in their hometown of Rochester, which allowed 100 less-fortunate local residents to enjoy holiday cheer with gifts, food, music and games. People were so moved by the West brothers' dedication, that this year the Christmas party has expanded to multiple locations. The Buffalo Christmas party is supported largely by donations from local businesses, schools and non-for-profit organizations, including Hearts for the Homeless, FarrowPR, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, Chick-N-Pizza Works, House of Masters Barber Shop, Woman in the Spotlight Going Global, Seven Rubies, Fables Cafe and Lewiston-Porter Primary Education Center.



The boys have inspired and organized several philanthropic activities, mostly in the WNY area, raising almost $3,000 for a 6-year-old cancer patient. They hosted a Thanksgiving Mission where over 1,300 lbs of food was delivered to 42 families in need. They have also authored "Champions of Change: Live to Give", a picture book on wise saving, spending and giving that will be used as a primary tool in their 'Read to Feed' initiative that kicks off in January. When asked about his motivations, 9-year-old Jeremiah said, "I think it's a blessing for me that I have enough to give to others." The West brothers encourage everyone to attend the Christmas Party on Saturday. You can help out, donate (wrapped gifts of hats/scarves/gloves) or just enjoy some good company and holiday cheer!



About Joshua and Jeremiah West

Joshua and Jeremiah West, 7 and 9 years-old, respectively, are experienced philanthropists. Their endeavors include partnering with Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren to conduct their own literacy workshops and raising money through various fundraisers. The home-schooled pair live in Rochester, NY with their parents Norman and Olivia West.