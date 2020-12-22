Christmas Trees with a Cause at Roxborough's Secret Garden in Philadelphia Gary Barbera, Toys for Tots, and Fox 29's Bob Kelly

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2020 --Ed Nast, Gary Barbera, John Lynch, Bob Kelly, Santa, Jackie Lynch, Jack Rosenfeld, Rich Carroll



It's Christmas Trees with a Cause at Roxborough's Secret Garden thanks to Gary Barbera's donation for each tree sold over the weekend to Toys for Tots and Fox 29's Bob Kelly. Bob on the Job returned to Fox 29 featuring Bob Kelly shadowing the job of a Christmas Tree salesperson at John Lynch's Secret Garden 7631 Ridge Avenue in Beautiful Roxborough.



The Winter is Christmas Tree Time at Secret Garden. "This holiday season Christmas tree purchases are up while there's a tree shortage due to the 2008 recession, wildfires and the many tailspins caused by COVID. It takes 8 - 12 years for a tree to grow to the right fullness and height," said John Lynch. Secret Garden spun its wheels to acquire quality, affordable fresh cut healthy trees in time for Christmas.



COVID has increased the need for Toys for Tots for the community as it has hampered the supply chain for this charity. Gary Barbera has partnered with Toys for Tots at his Barbera's on the Boulevard dealership and has double-downed upon his generosity. Gary Barbera will donate to Toys fo r Tot s for each tree sold at Secret Garden in Roxborough over the weekend. Thanks to Bob Kelly for sharing the Secret Garden with Philadelphia and to Gary Barbera for his donation for Toys for Tots during these trying times.



