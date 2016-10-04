CHRON Announces Completion of Audit for 2014 & 2015

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2016 --The Chron Organization, Inc. (OTC: CHRO), announced today that it has completed the audit of its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2014 and 2015 (the "Statements"), the first step in becoming a fully reporting company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").



The Statements are available for review at http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CHRO/filings. Readers of the Statements should be aware that the Statements exclusively reflect the results of operations prior to the change in business direction of the Company and prior to the new management taking control of the Company.



The completion of the audit is the first in a series of steps the Company is planning in the process of qualifying for up-listing to OTCQB and ultimately a national exchange.



Alex Rodriguez, Chron's CEO commented, "Since taking over management of the Company in December of 2015, it has been our desire to up-list from the OTC Pink sheet market and become a fully reporting Company with the SEC. Our business model, our capacity for success and our proven management team warrants this level of reporting. The completion of the audit marks the first, most strategic and difficult step in that process since we had to review all prior years' activity and accounting to conform with GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles). Completing the audit shows the investment community and our shareholders that we are serious about our business model and the work it takes to operate in the public markets." Rodriguez concluded by saying, "finally we can now realistically move on to the business of revenue."



Byron Young, Chron's Chairman added, "To date we have completed the development of our systems and processes and back-office procedures for Zen Home Services, we've built a customized ERP system, we've caused Zen to become licensed in 23 states and we are now working on launching a game changing sales and marketing plan for Zen. However, now that we have the past two years of audited financials behind us, we can actually now move forward with all of these assets and attributes in a powerful and significant manner."



The Company's President and Chairman have spent the greater part of 2016 reorganizing the Company so that it can be an effective business incubator; the Company believes that today marks a culmination of the fruit of this massive effort.



To learn more about this journey, please visit the Chron Updates section on the corporate website at http://chronorganization.com.



About The Chron Organization, Inc.

The Chron Organization, Inc. (OTCPK:CHRO), is an entrepreneurial-minded company founded and envisioned by Mr. Byron Young and Mr. Alex Rodriguez. The Company's purpose is to develop a portfolio of highly successful and unique wholly owned businesses by providing incubation, advisory and capital services to the same. CHRON's interests include the smart home services, Internet of Things (IOT) platforms, deregulated energy & energy efficiency offerings.



To learn more about CHRON, visit the company's corporate website at http://www.chronorganization.com.



About Zen Technologies, Inc.

Zen Technologies, Inc. (Zen), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Chron Organization, Inc. (OTC:CHRO), is a 21st century home services company whose mission is to make the "Smart Home" a reality for the millions of homeowners and apartment homes across the United States. Zen provides homeowners with the latest in security, monitoring and automation controls enabling homeowners to have a Smart Home at an affordable price. Zen combines that with its green energy services, reducing both their carbon footprint and their monthly energy expense. The Company's plan is to capture 5% of the homeowners' market while dramatically reducing the nation's peak electricity demand.



To learn more, visit http://www.zenhomeservices.com.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the company's filings at http://www.OTCMarkets.com.



