CHRON Shareholders' Meeting on January 21st at Full Capacity

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2017 --The Chron Organization, Inc. (OTCPK:CHRO) announced today that the Company's first annual shareholders meeting operating under the Chron umbrella will be held at the House of Blues on Saturday, January 21st, 2017 in Dallas, TX. The Company is also pleased to announce that the event has maxed out the venue's capacity and the RSVP is officially closed. Unfortunately this will be the only opportunity to meet with the Company in person in the foreseeable future, however, those who are not in attendance will be able to follow along on a live video stream via Google Hangout. Details on how to access the Google Hangout will be finalized and announced in the days prior to the event.



"We never want to be in a position where we have to turn away shareholders, however it proved slightly difficult in procuring a venue without the ability to provide a firm commitment on number of attendees," commented CHRON's CEO, Alex Rodriguez. "Since this was our first event, we had no idea what to expect. We offer a sincere apology to all of those that will not be able to join us."



The event will include a review of 2016, strategy and objectives for 2017 and a Q&A panel with members of CHRON's management team. Over the last few months, CHRON has entered into the Smart Home and Deregulated Energy Industries through its affiliate Zen Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Chron Organization. Now the Company is planning on an explosive new year and this first annual shareholders meeting will mark the official start for this new phase of our business. Meeting details are as follows:



SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 2017 1 P.M. TO 4 P.M. CENTRAL.



THE SPECIAL EVENTS ROOM AT THE HOUSE OF BLUES.



2200 N. LAMAR DALLAS, TX 75202



Guests will be able to submit questions during the first part of the meeting to be addressed during the Q&A panel and light appetizers will be provided. The Company looks forward to gathering with all of its shareholders. Guests with any questions or concerns regarding the event may contact Ms. Rachel Beaird at Rachel@chronorganization.com.



"I want to remind all shareholders to please stay in touch with us by frequently visiting our updates at www.chronorganization.com and stay abreast of our various press and news releases to prevent from missing out from future opportunities," added CHRON Chairman Mr. Byron Young.



About The Chron Organization, Inc.

The Chron Organization, Inc. (OTCPK: CHRO), is an entrepreneurial-minded company founded and envisioned by Mr. Byron Young and Mr. Alex Rodriguez. The Company's purpose is to develop a portfolio of highly successful and unique wholly owned businesses by providing incubation, advisory and capital services to the same. CHRON's interests include the smart home services, Internet of Things (IOT) platforms, deregulated energy & energy efficiency offerings.



To learn more about CHRON, visit the company's corporate website at www.chronorganization.com.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the company's filings at www.OTCMarkets.com.



INVESTORS & MEDIA CONTACT:

Email: investors@chronorganization.com

Phone: 469-626-5275

Fax: 469-626-5101



Source: Uptick Newswire