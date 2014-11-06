Chronic Active EBV Infection Can Kill; CBCD Examines the Medical Literature

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2014 --“Infected with EBV? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Studies show that after infection with the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV), the virus is active for a while. This is known as the “acute phase.” Then, the virus establishes a latent infection. That is, it only replicates on a small scale, and creates a limited number of viral proteins. However, sometimes the virus delays going into a latent phase. Sometimes, it remains active for a very long time, that is, longer than 6 months. When this happens, doctors call it a “Chronic Active EBV Infection” (CAEBV). Dr. Jeffrey Cohen wrote in a study that “this disease is defined as (a) beginning with an acute EBV infection, having markedly elevated antibodies against EBV, or having a markedly elevated EBV DNA level in the blood, (b) histologic evidence of organ infiltration with virus-infected cells, and (c) detection of EBV protein or nucleic acid in tissue.” (2) Dr. Cohen is from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Importantly, “This debilitating condition causes fever and night sweats, headache, and extreme fatigue that can last for several weeks.” (1) Additionally, Livestrong.com reminds the public that a chronic active infection with EBV “can result in fatal infections due to devastating effects on the cells of the immune system, according to the National Institutes of Health.” (1)



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against EBV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with EBV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



In addition to fever and night sweats, Dr. Cohen wrote that “Most patients with CAEBV present with … liver dysfunction, and splenomegaly (an enlargement of the spleen that harms blood cells). About half of patients have lymphadenopathy (a synonym for swollen or enlarged lymph nodes), thrombocytopenia (decrease of platelets in blood), and anemia (a decrease in the amount of red blood cells). Other frequent symptoms (occurring in 20–40% of patients) include hypersensitivity to mosquito bites, rash, hemophagocytic syndrome (a potentially fatal disease of normal but overactive certain cells), and coronary artery aneurysms (an abnormal expansion of the coronary artery). Less common features are calcification of basal ganglia (abnormal deposit of calcium in the soft tissues of nerve clusters in the brain, causing them to harden), oral ulcers, lymphoma (a group of blood cell tumors that develop from lymphocytes), interstitial pneumonia (a form of lung disease characterized by progressive scarring of both lungs), and central nervous system disease.” (2)



What antiviral treatments are available for EBV infections?



“A few antiviral drugs are available that were shown to inhibit EBV replication in cell culture. These drugs include the acyclic nucleoside analogues aciclovir, ganciclovir, penciclovir, and their respective prodrugs valaciclovir, valganciclovir and famciclovir, the acyclic nucleotide analogues cidofovir and adefovir, and the pyrophosphate analogue foscarnet. However, clinical studies have shown that these drugs are mostly ineffective in humans.” (3)



Dr. Hiroshi Kimura and colleagues wrote that “antiviral or immunomodulatory agents … (such as leading antiviral drugs) … have been tested with limited success in patients with CAEBV.” (4) Dr. Kimura is from the Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine in Japan.



There are also natural antiviral products that studies show to be safe and effective in reducing EBV symptoms. Two of these products are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



