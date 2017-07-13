Chronic Prostatitis and Enlarged Prostate Treatment with Therapeutic Device Invented by Dr Allen Provides Pain and Other Symptoms Relief Without Medication

Oxford, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2017 --Thermobalancing therapy with therapeutic device provides medication-free, treatment for men with chronic prostatitis / chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP/CPPS) and prostate enlargement or BPH. Prof Aghajanyan has conducted clinical studies on the use of Dr. Allen's Device and Thermobalancing therapy for CP/CPPS and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The clinical investigations confirmed the efficacy of this new treatment for the prostate gland. It is the only way to improve blood circulation in prostate reducing pressure and pain, lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and improving quality of life (QoL).



The essence of this therapy is novel, as United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Therapeutic device and method, i.e. thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen's Device, http://www.google.com/patents/US20110152986. There were conducted 2 clinical trials in men with enlarged prostate and chronic prostatitis, which have shown high effectiveness of this safe therapy, and the results were published in top medical journals.



For instance, one of the top urological journals Nephro-Urology Monthly published an article: New independent Thermobalancing treatment with therapeutic device for internal diseases: chronic prostatitis and chronic pelvic pain syndrome, http://numonthly.com/?page=article&article_id=44694.



Another primary medical journal, Urology Journal, published an article: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment with New Physiotherapeutic Device, http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26571324, about enlarged prostate.



"Fine Treatment delivers therapeutic device via Royal Mail tracking service to any place around the world from Oxford. Dr Allen's Device provides pain and urinary symptoms relief without antibiotics and medication," comments Dr. Simon Allen. "All our patients with urological conditions, such as chronic prostatitis, enlarged prostate and kidney stones disease, are satisfied, as the device is effective and safe."



About Dr. Simon Allen and Fine Treatment

Dr. Simon Allen, MD, PhD, is a highly experienced medical professional specialising in internal medicine. He has treated a wide range of chronic internal diseases, such as patients after a heart attack; with kidneys problems, including kidney stones disease; prostate diseases: BPH and CP/CPPS; spine ailments (upper and lower back pain and sciatica). Fine Treatment delivers Dr. Allen's Devices worldwide via Royal mail tracking service for over 7 years, having satisfied customers in over 100 countries.