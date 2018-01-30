New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2018 --When people talk about chronic prostatitis, they talk about chronic pelvic pain syndrome(CPPS), it is the most common form of prostatitis. The condition is marked by urinary and genital pain for at least three of the past six months, as well as pelvic pain. In addition, pain may radiate to the back and rectum, causing uncomfortable sitting. Doctors have not found the certain cause of CPPS, existing research shows that climate, food allergies, the central nervous system may be responsible for chronic prostatitis/CPPS. Unhealthy lifestyles like drinking, sedentary, staying out will make symptoms worse. Patients are doomed to stay in terrible mood because the uncertain cause and bothering symptoms of CPPS.



Although the certain cause of chronic prostatitis has not been found, many means have been supplied for treatments of it. Antibiotics must be the most widely used medicine for treating CPPS for its strong function in killing bacteria and reduce inflammation, patients may also use non-antibiotic medicine for anti-inflammatory and reduce pain. Prostate massage is also a good choice for patients who want to speed up the prostate blood circulation, hyperthermia is another way to accelerate prostate blood circulation, but it is a little expensive. Surgical treatment is used for severe cases of CPPS or for men whose swollen prostate is blocking the flowing urine. Almost none of them get obvious success for common CPPS sufferers' treatments. It is a truth that antibiotics have strong power in killing bacteria in a short time and prostate massage can improve over-swelling conditions in the prostate, but it has been mentioned that chronic prostatitis/CPPS is a disease with the high rate of recurring, these treatments can only improve symptoms of patients, not remove the root cause of their diseases. So that patients may find their CPPS come and go over and over again, which makes them anxious and worried.



It is a conflict that stay in pleasure is helpful in the process in the treatment of chronic prostatitis/CPPS but it is very difficult for most of CPPS patients to do so because CPPS will largely influence their mental health and mood. This view comes from an experiment which used CPPS rats for the model and its experimental conclusion is published in Nature reported by Hu, C.?et al. https://www.nature.com/articles/srep28608 In this experiment, CPPS rats showed anxiety and depression-like symptoms while healthy rats did not, the results revealed that, in CP/CPPS patients with significant Mental Health Disorders. As another research of Nicole Lichtblau and Frank.M Schmidt says inflammatory cytokines are biomarkers in depressive disorder. http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.3109/09540261.2013.813442 Besides, anyone who suffers from pain must be very miserable, staying in pleasure becomes a tough task for them even though it is beneficial for their diseases. Longtime pain and inflammatory cytokines bring physiological pain and psychological anxiety to CPPS patients.



Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill makes great process in curing CPPS and prevent its recurrence for its orderly and special step in the treatment. The first step is anti-inflammatory, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory has the ability of killing bacteria in the prostate that causes CPPS without drug resistance and tolerance, so it works well in eliminating inflammation, the process of removing inflammation is also the process of killing inflammatory cytokines, which means the process of preventing patients suffering from depression from the root of it. While this pill is working on anti-inflammatory, it can also relieve pain of patients, herbal medicine angelica in this pill plays an important role in relieving pain, nourishing blood and adjusting spirit, once the pain symptom is improved, patients will get physiological relax. After improving symptoms, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill will start repairing damaged prostate position and rebuilding the immune ability of the prostate too, this is a fatal step in preventing CPPS from recurring because regain immune ability means?regain?the ability to resist the infection of bacteria for the prostate.



Of course, strong healing ability of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill duo to the scientific formula of it. Here is the website link that displays the patent number and formula of this pill https://www.google.com/patents. This pill is made of more than fifty kinds of herbs, each of them has its function and works with its own responsibility, they cannot work so well in the treatment of CPPS if one of them is absent. The naturalness of this pill makes sure that patients will not produce drug resistance even after a long time medication, patients can take it without worry.



Here is a case about curing CPPS successfully by Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory.?A men?with fifteen-year CPPS and has seen all types of doctors and tried all kinds of ways to get rid of his CPPS without success, during his attempt, he has to suffer from urinary frequency and urgency, lower back pain, anxiety, and depression. He has suffered too much so he decided to do his own research, that is how he meets Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory. A good luck comes upon him after he begins to take this pill, his pain becomes milder with one-month medication, two-month medication changes his urinary frequency and urgency largely, five months after he took this pill, his genital and pelvic pain are removed. When he finished all his treating course, his pain and discomfort disappeared and his prostate has not been infected again. Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory cures his fifteen-year CPPS within a year, this must be one of the luckiest moments in his life. More testimonials are here: http://www.diureticspill.com/Testimonials/Prostatitis/



Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is a national patent medicine with unique formula, which is developed by Lee Xiaoping, a doctor with thirty-year experience in the male and female genitourinary system disease, such as prostatitis, orchitis, epididymitis, seminal vesiculitis, chlamydia, urinary tract infection(UTI), IC and male infertility that is caused by oligospermatism, necrospermia etc., which are also the diseases that Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory pill can cure.



Dr. Lee Xiaoping graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as an herbalist 30 years ago and is a highly experienced medical expert in treating various chronic, complicated and drug resistant prostate diseases. She specializes in the field of male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. She has devoted 30 years to her clinic and worked on the formula of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill for years.