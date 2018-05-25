California City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2018 --As one of the most common male's urology and reproductive system diseases, chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome is a complex, mysterious and time-consuming disease, it is difficult to be cured. Most chronic prostatitis patients have to fight against this disease for years without thorough recovery. It is a universal cognition that antibiotic medicines are enemies for inflammation so that it is not odd for doctors and chronic prostatitis sufferers choose antibiotic medicines for its treatment. However, long time chronic prostatitis treatment duration by antibiotic medicines will weaken treatment effect for the drug resistance antibiotic medicines produce to patients.



In order to make a further study to chronic prostatitis, professors in Fangchenggang City, Guang Xi Province, China, started a project named as Fangchenggang Area Male Health and Examination Survey(FAMHES), this project has made many experiments for chronic prostatitis from its risk factors to comprehensive biochemical markers, even the annual cost of chronic prostatitis patients, they have posted many of their studies in nature.com, one of their studies about biochemical markers of chronic prostatitis indicates that inflammatory/immune markers can be risk factors for this disease, as well as other markers like hormone markers, tumor-related proteins, and nutrition components. Participants involved in this experiment are tested in the hospital and they are all adults, professors removed individuals under 18 in this study to make sure the experimental conclusion will not be inaccurate for aging difference. Professors finally draw a conclusion that "inflammatory/immune factors (IgE, C3, C4, CRP, ASO, and RF), hormone elements (Osteoc, TESTO, FSH, and insulin), tumor-related proteins (CEA and PSA), and a nutrition marker (FERR) were significantly associated with chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome."For more information about this study, please click https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-09751-8. This can be a major breakthrough in chronic prostatitis.



It is not difficult to understand why inflammatory/immune markers can be the first marker FAMHES professors want to confirm, the immunity seems like soldiers in the human body, it works for protecting the body stay away from bacteria and diseases, it is a natural barrier of the human body, once it is broken, the human body will be attracted and people will get sick, that is why Traditional Chinese Medicine(TCM) focuses on so much in restoring patient's immunity during the treatment for different diseases. The process of restoring immunity means help patients gain ability in resisting diseases to reach the goal of curing disease thoroughly. The same to herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill in curing chronic prostatitis, herbalist Lee Xiaoping, developer of this pill invented this pill with the aim of curing chronic prostatitis and the whole male's urology and reproductive system diseases result from chronic prostatitis, then how can Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill reach this goal?



1. It works based on the principle of Traditional Chinese Medicine(TCM). In the view of TCM, every man in an independent organic individual, and the whole body can be divided into different part, each part has different function and its own system but they eventually work tightly to support the human body to live well, they are linked in by the flow of the Qi and blood, besides, TCM thinks highly of the whole concept. Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill contains ingredients which can speed up the blood flow of the prostate gland and the whole urology and reproductive system, it is a useful medicine which can take effect in the whole urology and reproductive system.



2. It works step by step in curing chronic prostatitis. Most chronic prostatitis patients look for medical treatment for pain caused by this disease, pain in the genital area, pelvic area, brings discomfort to them and interrupts their daily activities, they will not care about complications they may have brought by this disease until these complications really come into them. Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory can eliminate pain in chronic prostatitis sufferers and make sure the pain will not come again. Furthermore, this pill can clear up chronic prostatitis symptoms like inflammation, anxiety at the same time. More importantly, it can help patients restore immunity in the urology and reproductive system so that this disease will not recur again.



3. It can promote the regeneration of tissues in the urology and reproductive system. Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can repair the damaged prostate position and accelerate the speed of the prostate gland to recover from the damage and rebuild its ability in resisting inflammation and infection, that means the prostate gland is capable to stay in a healthy and stable status.



It is not a coincidence for Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill works so well in chronic prostatitis, this pill has its particular advantage in curing chronic prostatitis than other medical therapies.



1. Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is natural and healthy, it is made of more than fifty kinds of herbs, each of them has its own function, for example, plantain seed is used in alleviating water retention, improving eyesight, clearing away heat, and eliminating phlegm, Angelica is used in regulating menstruation, relieving pain, nourishing blood, moisturizing pathogenic dryness, and adjusting spirit, there are many other ingredients, none of them can be missed.



2. Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill has a continuous effect to patients, the continuous effect due to its natural and healthy, antibiotic medicines are easily producing drug resistance to patients, this condition will not happen to patients who take Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill, the treating effects of this medicine will not decrease as the increase of treatment duration.



3. Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is a national patent medicine, its formula is unique and is a crystallization of Dr. Lee Xiaoping's clinical experience, is a product of practice. For three decades of working in urology and reproductive system diseases, Dr. Lee knows clearly about chronic prostatitis and other diseases like seminal vesiculitis, epididymitis, urinary tract infection and so on.



Most patients can feel that their symptoms have got obvious improvements after taking Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill for one month, here is a success story shared by a patient who gets full recovery from his fifteen-year chronic prostatitis by taking Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill. "I had suffered from chronic prostatitis for nearly 15 years. I had seen all types doctors and tried everything but nothing worked for me. They could not find a reason for the infection."Many chronic prostatitis patients must have gone through the same thing as this patient, uncertain causes, different doctors, all kinds of antibiotic medicines. This patient found this herbal pill on the Internet by his own and took it for five months until all his uncomfortable feelings have gone. During his treatment by Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill, he cut off coffee, alcohol and spicy foods which may irritate his prostate and bladder. Insisting a whole treating course can be very important for patients, especially for those who are suffering from chronic diseases like chronic prostatitis. Besides, prostatitis diet cure can help patients get rid of this disease with medical treatment.



