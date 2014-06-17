Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2014 --Park State Bank & Trust today announced Chuck Mahoney as the bank’s Asset Manager.



“We had a strong small business program already. However, listening to customers who asked for additional options when it came to physical asset analysis we decided we needed a successful business owner as part of the team,” according to Tony Perry, President and CEO of Park State Bank & Trust. “To better serve our customers, we asked Chuck to join us as he had a stellar reputation in the community backed by a successful business.”



Mahoney provides the following services to customers:



-Physical Asset Analysis

-Physical Asset Master Planning

-Property Research Services

-Coordinated Business Research and Planning

-Appraisal Reviews



“I feel fortunate to be part of an organization that is taking a team work approach to benefit from the checks and balances of different expertise’s,” Mahoney said.



Mahoney is a 30-year successful business owner in Teller County. “The fact that I have worked and lived in our community is key to being able to identify with customers and to provide them with realistic options,” Mahoney said.



Mahoney believes that the community has changed during the years. “Expectations for services in our community are higher now,” he said. “People moving into our county are more savvy, educated and approach financial decisions with much more knowledge than in the past.”



Mahoney is also proud to be at an agile business that happens to be a bank. “As an agile business, our response time is very beneficial to customers who have their plates full already and appreciate the quick turn around on decisions,” he said. “Our approach here is that we seek to first understand. We listen. We serve,” he said.



Mahoney is committed to providing exceptional service and is committed to the community. He provides a realistic appraisal, costing analysis and also gives customers a historical perspective. “I think it’s important that they know about like businesses in the past and how they fared,” he said.



Mahoney believes that Park State Bank & Trust is a financial institution that is community bank proud for the following three reasons:



-Longevity and history in the community

-Board of Directors who are focusing on Teller County

-Experience, teamwork and agility of the bank’s team



Below are just some of the comments from customers excited to see him at Park State Bank & Trust team.



“We wanted to recognize Chuck Mahoney, of Park State Bank & Trust, for his invaluable help in our decision to build our retirement home in Woodland Park! We relied on Chuck's expertise and insight throughout the process of selecting our lot, our architect and our builder. Chuck's inputs were extremely beneficial in all phases of our search providing us the peace of mind that we were making the best possible choices for us. It was a pleasure working with such an honest, sincere gentleman. We look forward to being part of the Woodland Park community for many years to come!” -- Tim and Lorraine Taylor



“I met Mr. Mahoney when we were researching a piece of agricultural land we were interested in purchasing through Parks State Bank &Trust. He was extremely helpful to us in our decision to purchase this property. Not only did he have the survey to the land, but met with my husband and I and led us through the property step by step in accordance to the survey. He's a genuinely warm, knowledgeable and friendly person who strives to please his customers while maintaining a humble nature.” -- Diana Jenkins, McCook Nebraska



About Chuck Mahoney: Chuck Mahoney has been a resident of Teller County for the last thirty years. Since moving here in 1984 he has operated a building business, having both a residential and commercial contractor’s license.



He and his wife Connie have two children born and raised here in Woodland Park. Chuck has been involved with numerous non-profit organizations through the years. Most recently he has been on the Board of Directors of the Woodland Park Saddle Club and is involved in their land purchase and moving to a new facility in Divide, Colorado.



If you are interested in consulting with Chuck for your asset needs, he can be reached at 719. 687.9234 or you can stop by Park State Bank & Trust, located at 710 U.S. Hwy 24, Woodland Park, CO. Mahoney is available during bank hours.



About Park State Bank & Trust

Park State Bank & Trust has served customers and the community for more than 45 years. “We have always been agile and responsive and our superior service is recognized as we listen and we serve. We are community bank proud,” Perry said. Visit http://www.psbtrust.com for more Park State Bank & Trust mortgage program details. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS#684265