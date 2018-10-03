Chuck No Risk Ready to Launch Their New App Giving Details of the Much-Awaited FIFA 19

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2018 --Chuck No Risk has given an early glimpse into FIFA 19 before the game releases through their new application which releases soon. The application coming with improved AI has provided detailed overview of the game for the anticipating gamers and sports fanatics.



Covering changes, simulation VS reality, facts, figures, ratings and player evaluations, Chuck No Risk's new app aims to give a comprehensive synopsis of this game.



A top official of this company stated, "The craze of this football simulation game has reached its peak as its release time is nearing. This game is going to feature, for the first time, all the Champions league players and teams with the official ball and anthem of this competition. Unlike its previous versions, this game has redefined reality in the world of simulation sports game."



Chuck No Risk has also elaborated on how EA Sports evaluated players for this game. The application will give a detailed overview of the overall strength of a player which has been calculated on values of specific attributes assigned to each. Some attributes need manual re-evaluation giving players unique traits such as top scorer or acrobatic, etc.



Determining player information has gotten extremely detailed over the years. "Before, EA Sports did not have the capabilities to give the true strength of a player. So, they had to update existing attributes to improve overall rating", explained the EA Sports Scout Michael Müller-Möhring.



Additionally, the review panel of the company states that this game is almost a mirror image of footballing reality. So, it is able to predict one of the semi-finalists of the prestigious UEFA Champions League Competition. As it is seen from the years of 2010 to 2018, teams that have a majority of top 50 players in the world reach the semi-final.



Chuck No Risk has done intensive research and review of FIFA 19 which will be provided via the application. It shows how detailed information is procured to incorporate it into this game, therefore, making it closer to reality. This game has gone through extreme changes in video departments enhancing visuals to keep the gamer engaged throughout a gaming match.



This company being a sport and game related website is one of the first one to review the game and will soon launch an app providing all such information. This all-new game promises to deliver the most realistic football experience to the broader gaming populace on various types of console-based platforms.



About Chuck No Risk

Chuck No Risk is a leading sport reviewing platform. It provides up-to-date, real-time outlook on existing and upcoming football and video games such as FIFA 19. All these information will soon be available to users through their new app having an improved AI. They provide football-related articles and give a real-time score on major leagues including the Bundesliga and La Liga. Based out of Berlin, their headquarters are located at Reichenberger Strasse.