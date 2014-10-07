Chula Ventures, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Pet Supplies

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2014 --Candice Jones is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.ChulaPetSupplies.com. The website offers a wide range of pet products including luxury dog beds, pet clothing, dog grooming supplies, cat brushes, dog sweaters, collars for cats and dogs, and treats. Jones was inspired to start her website by her own love of animals. Having owned pets her whole life she knows how important it is for pet owners to be able to provide their companions with items that are safe, healthy, and fun. She wants her website to be a place where customers can buy unique products that will be perfect for their pets.



There are many high quality pet products offered within the merchandise of ChulaPetSupplies.com. The website carries items including dog boots, natural pet shampoo, breakaway cat collars, dog nail trimmers, folding dog carriers, premium pet food, and much more. In the future, she would like to try to get more luxury products of high quality. She also wants to expand her site to include more products for animals like horses, birds, and fish. By continuing to add more products, Jones hopes to make it easy for customers to find the items they need to take care of any type of pet they might own.



Providing products that are unique and can’t be found at local department stores is of utmost importance to Jones regarding ChulaPetSupplies.com. Jones plans to always maintain a high level of quality when it comes to any product listed on her site. She will handpick products that she finds to be unique and interesting and of high enough quality that she would be willing to use them with her own pet.



To complement the main website, Jones is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourPetSupplyBlog.com. The blog will focus on topics related to pets and pet care. Jones will be writing about pet health, tips for maintaining pet health, safety tips for pets, and products available to help owners care for their pets. The goal of the blog is to help provide information to pet owners to help them make good purchasing decisions when it comes to buying products for their pets.



About ChulaPetSupplies.com

ChulaPetSupplies.com, a division of Chula Ventures, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Candice Jones.



Candice Jones

http://www.ChulaPetSupplies.com

956-457-5774



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com