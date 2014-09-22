.Church Domain Extension Available for All Denominations

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2014 --Today, the .Church domain extension became available for all denominations. With a .Church domain, parishioners and potential new members of churches worldwide will be able to access information any day, any time. .Church websites can host calendar of events, videos, service times, directions and contact information on the official Internet address for religious organizations, .Church.



“The large numbers of pre-registrations for .Church indicate that it is going to be a very popular domain,” says Tom Barrett of EnCirca. “In fact, since .Church domain names are completely unrestricted and can be registered by any organization in the world, it is important that organizations protect their names by registering them immediately.”



Common-used church names are also expected to be scarce. There are an estimated 37 million churches worldwide with 50,000 being added every year.



For religious organizations concerned about securing its rights in its churches’ name, registration without delay during this General Availability period is crucial. There are no restrictions for registration, so any person, friend or foe, can register any .Church name at this time.



For religious organizations that have been using another domains, such as .com, or .org to host its website,

.Church offers the opportunity to upgrade its name. EnCirca provides free web and email forwarding so that new .Church domain names can be re-directed to existing websites immediately.



