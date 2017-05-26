CHWMEG, Inc. Lists Dynamic Recycling as an Approved Vendor

Bristol, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2017 --CHWMEG, Inc, a non-profit trade association comprised of manufacturing and other "industrial" companies interested in efficiently managing the waste management aspects of their environmental stewardship programs, has listed Dynamic Recycling as an approved vendor.



"We are very excited to be a part of this amazing organization," said President and CEO Brian Potter. "CHWMEG is one of the most reputable and prestigious trade associations in our field. It's truly an honor to be listed as one of their approved vendors."



CHWMEG, Inc. looks for member companies that aim to reduce, reuse, and recycle wastes associated with their operations as a first resort. Membership is comprised of a number of industrial sectors, including chemical manufacturers, petroleum companies, and other companies in the manufacturing sector. CHWMEG has conducted over 4,000 facility reviews all over the world. Locations outside the United States include Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Finland, France, Gabon, Germany, Guatemala, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine, United Kingdom (England), USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



Dynamic Recycling processes all incoming waste streams to generate fuel grade ethanol. The byproducts besides water are reused for composting and oil recycling.



"The management team at Dynamic Recycling have put a lot of time and energy into developing a process that generates little to no waste out of waste products that were originally destined for incineration or landfill. Part of the core mission of Dynamic Recycling is to create no waste by products during the recycling and we work hard every day to accomplish that mission," said Operations Manager Larry Moore.



About Dynamic Recycling, LLC

Dynamic Recycling, LLC was established in 2014 by MXI Environmental. The company opened up their Distilled Spirits Plant and Materials Recovery Facility in Bristol Tennessee in January of 2016. The company accepts waste products containing ethanol and refines them into fuel grade ethanol. The facility can accept bulk loads in tankers, totes, and drums. Dynamic Recycling also accepts commercial waste products in packaging such as beer, wine, mouthwash, perfume, cosmetics, and flavorings.



