CIA Hack Proof Tablet

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2017 --When Even The CIA Can't Keep Their Data Safe..... Use MSpad; The Worlds Most Secure Tablet Computer.



Avoid having your personal data compromised, or recorded by the government. Designed to keep private data safe from online threats, it's more secure than anything else available today. You can store passwords, personal information and banking data on the MSpad.



Be Safe, Be Secure, and don't embarrass yourself with a leaking problem.



For more Information: Worlds Most Secure Tablet



About MSpad

MSpad has been developed by HostingDivision.com, a Denver based internet services company. We provide web hosting and fax services to the real estate, accounting and legal industries. We've heard so many sad stories of data breaches and data hacks from our customers that we started sending out these 'gifts' to our customers. They thanked us for helping them get their security act together.