CILC Software Available Now to Track ISIS Sleeper Cells That Threaten the Homeland

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2016 --The terror attacks in Turkey underscore that America has a continuing need to improve intelligence, investigative and technological superiority to combat the threat of ISIS carrying out an attack on the U.S. homeland. "The inferior, antiquated case management technology that the congressional 9/11 commission said contributed to the 9/11 attacks remains in use by the vast majority of federal law enforcement agencies, while six case management innovators (IRP6) continue languishing in federal prison because of constitutional neglect by the federal courts and Colorado U.S Attorney's Office," says Lamont Banks, Executive Director of A Just Cause.



The IRP6 case concerns six IT executives of the IRP Solutions Corporation (David A. Banks, Clinton A. Stewart, Kendrick Barnes, Gary L. Walker, Demetrius K. Harper and David A. Zirpolo) who developed CILC software. CILC, pronounced "silk" is an acronym for Case Investigative Life Cycle and was developed with support of law enforcement experts from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and FBI. According to court records, there was intense interest by the DHS and the NYPD in CILC, which culminated in a demonstration of CILC to a joint DHS/DOJ case management working committee involved in acquiring a single case management solution for use by all federal law enforcement agencies.



One of CILC's many features is its 'Link Analysis' capability. This feature links people, places, and things together so that law enforcement would be able to even determine "sleeper cell" activity within a particular region in the United States and abroad. I believe it is our duty as Americans to ensure every potential safeguard is in place to help with our fight against terrorism. Implementing this software would be a major milestone as a technology safeguard." Says Cliff Stewart of A Just Cause. "Our government can ill-afford to leave one technological stone unturned in the fight against ISIS, especially when all they have to do is uphold the Constitution they took an oath to support," adds Stewart.



According to Article VI, cl. 3 of the Constitution, "All executives and judicial officers...shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support the Constitution."



Former federal appeals judge, H. Lee Sarokin of the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, was shocked when on August 4, 2014, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals looked past gross constitutional violations and affirmed the conviction of the IRP6. Months before the 10th Circuit's decision, Sarokin, after reviewing trial transcripts, stated in the Huffington Post that there was "uncontroverted evidence" that the IRP6 defendants' 5th Amendment rights were "violated by the trial court" and that they were prosecuted for "failing to pay corporate debts."



On May 3, 2016, the tech execs, who have unfortunately spent the past four years wrongly-imprisoned, filed a judicial complaint (http://bit.ly/1Titch5) against the trial and appellate judges for ignoring the Constitution and prevailing law. The execs are hopeful that when the judges take a second look at the clear facts and evidence outlined in the complaint, they will voluntarily take action to correct the unfortunate miscarriage of justice. In the 1954 U.S. v. Morgan case, the United States Supreme Court said that "in behalf of the unfortunates, federal courts should act in doing justice if the record makes plain a right to relief."



The judicial complaint was also sent to President Obama, Attorney General Lynch and members of Congress, including the Senate and House Judiciary Committees, asking them to intervene and uphold the constitutional rights of these men and end the suffering of them and their families. In November of 2015, Judge Sarokin personally petitioned President Obama for clemency on behalf of these talented innovators, sending a letter to the President discussing the mishandling of the case and asking for the men to be sent home immediately. The IRP6's clemency application has been pending since February 2015.



It is publicly reported that the FBI has spent well over $1.2 billion dollars on failed case management projects including the Sentinel project. FBI Chief Technology Officer Jack Israel told Fierce Government IT in 2012 that the Sentinel project unraveled when the Bureau attempted to build an "independent electronic case management system." The FBI continues to spend hundreds of millions of dollars trying to fix Sentinel. "CILC deserves a serious look." Concludes Banks of A Just Cause.



The story of the IRP6 can be seen in YouTube video at: https://youtu.be/Y94O5mMJqHU



