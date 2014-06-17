Cincinnati Skin and Laser Promotes Summertime Laser Hair Removal

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2014 --The Dermatology, Laser and Vein Center in Cincinnati, Ohio is ready to accomplish your bathing suit grooming goals with new technology aimed at reducing repetitive shaving, tweezing and plucking rituals that damage the skin and lead to dryness, irritation and more. Now that summer is here, fun in the sun means exposing more skin and that means increased scrutiny and more frequent grooming. The Dermatology, Laser and Vein Center has the technology available for laser hair removal treatments that erase the hours of irritating and expensive shaving rituals that accompany shorts and tank tops.



Many patients who undergo laser hair removal treatment never have to shave the treated areas again, and often patients can immediately return to their daily lives once treatment has been completed. Laser hair removal is a non-invasive, painless procedure performed with few, temporary side effects. In the simple process, the advanced laser targets the pigment in the unwanted hair, then neutralizes and eliminates the actual follicle, which prevents hair regrowth from that section. Recent innovations in hair removal laser technology have increased the effectiveness of the treatments for patients with a wider variety of skin tone and hair color. Previous to these innovations it was common for the process to be less effective for lighter skin tones and very fine or light colored hair.



Laser treatments occur in a series which progressively removes more hair until the smooth, hair-free skin emerges. The size of the treatment area will determine the length of each session, with larger areas of the body requiring more time for treatment. The number of sessions depends on each patient’s response to the treatments, with optimal effectiveness being achieved in around 3-8 standard treatments. The Dermatology, Laser and Vein Center provides laser hair removal treatments for both men and women. Stop shaving and confidently show off your smooth skin without expensive razors, dryness, razor burn, cuts and aftershave lotions with laser hair removal treatments. Learn more about laser hair removal at The Laser Dermatology Laser & Vein Center website at www.cincinnatiskinandlaser.com.