Fox Valley Institute Offers Individual and Family Counseling in Spanish

Naperville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2014 --For those clients whose first language is Spanish, FVI now offers the opportunity to have counseling sessions in a setting that is comfortable and completely bilingual. This will allow Spanish speaking individuals and families the freedom to express themselves in their “heart language”. Cindy Baleskie, MA, LCPC, received her Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from George Washington University. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and Secondary Education from the University of Michigan. Cindy works with “tweens”, adolescents, and adults. To schedule a bilingual counseling session with Cindy, please email cindy@fvinstitute.com or call 630-718-0717, ext. 229.



About Fox Valley Institute

Fox Valley Institute offers individual, children, adolescent, couples, marriage, group, and family counseling services, as well as psychological testing, life coaching, RRT, the LifeLine Technique, and Christian counseling. For more information about Fox Valley Institute, please visit www.fvinstitute.com.



Fox Valley Institute

640 N. River Road, Suite 108

Naperville, IL 60563

Phone: 630-718-0717

Email: info@fvinstitute.com