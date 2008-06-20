Circadia Announces Non Reactive, Non Photo Sensitive Professional Skin Rejuvenation Products

Willoughby, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2008 -- During the summer months patients/clients enjoy the outdoors and do not want a skin care treatment that can result in photo sensitivity. Many peels can reactivate in high humidity and cause stinging and inflammatory responses. Even neutralized peels can leave skin stinging in high humidity and upon perspiration. The Circadia Oxygen Treatment stimulates new skin cells and impacts hyper-pigmentation without down time, stinging, or post treatment inflammatory responses. Mineral makeup can also be worn immediately after treatment. The Circadia Oxygen Treatment will not reactivate in high humidity or upon perspiration and is excellent for those who wish to continue skin rejuvenation during the summer. The Circadia Oxygen Treatment is also beneficial for those under acne treatment, since it provides germicidal action and reduces redness due to vaso-constriction properties. The Circadia Oxygen Treatment continues to be the benchmark for treating rosacea.



Circadia Swich Treatment is a patented dermal rejuvenation system that triggers the skin's natural repair response providing restoration of extrinsic skin damage as well as impacting intrinsic skin aging with minimal or no epidermal damage. Little to no down time, stinging, or post treatment inflammatory responses occur and mineral makeup can be worn immediately following application of Fraction V. The Circadia Swich Treatment will not reactivate in high humidity or upon perspiration. Circadia Swich is an excellent treatment option for those with aging, photo-damaged or environmentally-damaged skin and wish to restore their skin to its youthful appearance.



The Circadia Skin Care line is the culmination of the hard work and research in skin and aging by world-renowned author and anti-aging expert, Dr. Peter T. Pugliese. Circadia is advanced professional skin care, offering superior results through home care and professional anti-aging skin care products. For more information on Circadia Advanced Skin Care products, visit, http://www.aestheticresourceunlimited.com



Aesthetic Resource Unlimited is a full service distributor, offering the highest quality and most advanced skin care and cosmetic products. Aesthetic Resource Unlimited sells to licensed skin care professionals, cosmetologists, make-up artists and medical personnel. They are available and eager to assist you in growing your business.



Contact Information:

Aesthetic Resource Unlimited Inc.

38403 Pelton Rd., Willoughby, OH 44094

866-615-1133

http://www.aestheticresourceunlimited.com

