Sebastian, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2015 --"LoPresti has a long history with Cirrus Aircraft. I also have a long history with Cirrus aircraft. I have been a Cirrus owner for more than 10 years and I know how much better lighting helps in flying the Cirrus. This aircraft is used for business and there is no time waist with using less than the best lighting. LoPresti Aviation's BoomBeam HID light is now available to replace the low performing factory installed light," said Tyler Wheeler, CEO of LoPresti Aviation.



David LoPresti, VP Sales says, "LoPresti Aviation's BoomBeam HID lighting has been constantly updated and upgraded. We have been supplying Cirrus owners with lighting for more than 12 years and in the last 4 years there have been no less than 4 major improvements in this product lines performance. Cirrus owners are focused on aviation safety. Nothing improves your safety like being able to see what is in front of you. BoomBeam HID light offer the longest range available. We now have a kit specifically designed for the G5 owner. This new G5 kit adds to our line up of Cirrus lights allowing us to offer improved lights to the entire Cirrus fleet."



LoPresti BoomBeam HID uses the newest technology to bring the highest performance, most efficient lighting to aviation. Each Cirrus kit includes a new glass lens, new case aluminum reflector, new lamp, lamp bracket, cabling, ballast and hardware. These kits are available in both 60 and 85 watt versions.



Contact LoPresti Aviation or your LoPresti Partner for installation details or come by our NBAA booth N3411.