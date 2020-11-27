Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2020 --Cirrus jets for sale are an ideal aircraft choice for private buyers due to their safety features, quality engineering, and style customization.



Now more than ever, private aircraft buyers are seeking new airplanes to add to their collection. With the decrease in international travel, and the influx in private aircraft sales, it's a buyer's market, and private pilots are taking advantage.



For private aircraft connoisseurs looking for quality aircraft to add to their collection, Cirrus jets for sale should not be overlooked.



Cirrus jets are a great private aircraft option for buyers due to their safety features. Staying current on the latest safety trends, Cirrus Aircraft equips jets with optimal safety technology, such as Safe Return autoland, which safely lands aircraft with the press of a button. Certain models, such as the new Vision Jet, even include a Cirrus Airframe Parachute System for emergency situations.



Another reason Cirrus jets for sale are a great option is their quality engineering. With a reputation for excellence that dates back twenty years, Cirrus provides buyers with nothing but the best when it comes to engineering. From Prospective Touch+ by Garmin, to enhanced visions and SurfaceWatch, Cirrus jets for sale do not disappoint.



Cirrus provides buyers with a range of customization options that include: racecar colors (apple green, mahogany, jet black, and more), handcrafted leather seating (available in a range of colors), and flexible cabin space (some models even have up to 28 different seating arrangements).



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services serves national and international clients with the best private aircraft options. From ultralight aircraft, propellers, single-engine aircraft, and more, CFS Jets meets the needs of its clients with affordable and attractive private aircraft for every occasion.



With one of the largest private aircraft inventories, Corporate Fleet Services has affordable aircraft, including a Cirrus jet for sale, and handle all aspects of sales and acquisitions. Learn more about Corporate Fleet Services by visiting cfsjets.com.